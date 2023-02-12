Market Buzz

More than 60 smallcap stocks gain up to 64% in a week of volatile trade

The market traded within a range in a volatile week ended on February 3 amid FIIs continuing with their selling spree, the RBI raising the interest rates, Adani crisis escalating, and mixed Q3 earnings. For the week, the BSE Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 60,682.7, while the Nifty50 ended flat at 17,856.5. More here