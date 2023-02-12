English
    Last Updated : February 12, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      More than 60 smallcap stocks gain up to 64% in a week of volatile trade

      The market traded within a range in a volatile week ended on February 3 amid FIIs continuing with their selling spree, the RBI raising the interest rates, Adani crisis escalating, and mixed Q3 earnings. For the week, the BSE Sensex lost 159.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 60,682.7, while the Nifty50 ended flat at 17,856.5. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Big Story

      Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship company

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVID-19 has significant impact on liver, study finds

    • Auto

      Mahindra unveils its XUV 400 Formula Edition race car

    • Tech Tattle

      Give your bae the best of tech this Valentine's Day

    • Tailpiece

      SRK's 'Pathaan' touches Rs 900 crore mark at global box office

