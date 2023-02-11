Air India Ltd. has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates. Read here.
Today
Promise Day
World Day of the sick
Invest UP Summit
New rules on Customs valuations
G20 Food Festival begins in Delhi
Siddhartha Basu's open quiz at Kolkata’s Uttirno Auditorium
Gen 3 Formula E event in Hyderabad
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 final day
ICC T20 Women's WC begins: West Indies v England; Australia v New Zealand
Indian companies Q3 results: Aviva, Balkrishna Industries, TVS Electronics
OnePlus 11 pop-up events across 7 cities in India Tomorrow
Darwin Day
Abraham Lincoln's birthday
National Productivity Day
Hug Day - 6th day of Valentine Week
Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary celebrations to start
Bank of Baroda to increase its interest rate on lending
Navi Mumbai: 23 villages to hold chain protest against NAINA
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway stretch to open
Cyprus presidential election
Women’s T20 WC 2023: Ind v Pak; B'desh v S Lanka
Super Bowl 2023 begins: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
Today
Broking houses have cut the target price of Tata Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Muthoot Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Birla Corporation and Divis Laboratories. Details here.
Broking houses have cut the target price of Tata Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Muthoot Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Birla Corporation and Divis Laboratories. Details here.
Smaller and new private banks now offer rates up to 8.35 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Here are the banks offering the highest interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Click here for details.
Smaller and new private banks now offer rates up to 8.35 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Here are the banks offering the highest interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Click here for details.
Norms for due diligence will get stricter and timelines for deal closures, even at early stages, will get longer as venture capital (VC) firms increasingly become wary in the aftermath of car repair and servicing startup GoMechanic’s due diligence crisis. Click here to read.
Norms for due diligence will get stricter and timelines for deal closures, even at early stages, will get longer as venture capital (VC) firms increasingly become wary in the aftermath of car repair and servicing startup GoMechanic’s due diligence crisis. Click here to read.
The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has officially been unveiled in India. This special edition Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same specifications as the original version. However, there are new design, build, and UI modifications. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.
The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has officially been unveiled in India. This special edition Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same specifications as the original version. However, there are new design, build, and UI modifications. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.
The journey from a small chawl in Mahim to a glitzy office in Nariman Point has not been easy for Priyanka Khimani, the powerhouse behind Khimani & Associates. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the top entertainment lawyer in the country who represented the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Badshah, opened up about her early life and career trajectory. Read here.
The journey from a small chawl in Mahim to a glitzy office in Nariman Point has not been easy for Priyanka Khimani, the powerhouse behind Khimani & Associates. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the top entertainment lawyer in the country who represented the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Badshah, opened up about her early life and career trajectory. Read here.