Big Story Air India signs pacts with Airbus and Boeing in biggest deal in commercial aviation history Air India Ltd. has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates. Read here.

Market Buzz Foreign brokerages cut target of these six stocks; check if you own any Broking houses have cut the target price of Tata Steel, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Muthoot Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Birla Corporation and Divis Laboratories. Details here.

Your Money Senior Citizens FD rates | Private banks that offer up to 8.35% interest on three-year FDs Smaller and new private banks now offer rates up to 8.35 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by BankBazaar shows. Here are the banks offering the highest interest rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Click here for details.

Startup Tales GoMechanic crisis: Startup funding due diligence to get stricter and longer Norms for due diligence will get stricter and timelines for deal closures, even at early stages, will get longer as venture capital (VC) firms increasingly become wary in the aftermath of car repair and servicing startup GoMechanic’s due diligence crisis. Click here to read.

Tech Tattle Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition has officially been unveiled in India. This special edition Realme 10 Pro 5G features the same specifications as the original version. However, there are new design, build, and UI modifications. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.