    Last Updated : February 11, 2023 / 05:58 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Air India signs pacts with Airbus and Boeing in biggest deal in commercial aviation history

      Air India Ltd. has signed agreements with Airbus SE and Boeing Co. for what could become the largest purchase of jetliners in commercial aviation history, as the carrier seeks to reinvent itself with a fuel-efficient fleet that can take on local low-cost rivals and powerful Gulf airlines like Emirates. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      Foreign brokerages cut target of these six stocks; check if you own any

    • Your Money

      Senior Citizens FD rates | Private banks that offer up to 8.35% interest on three-year FDs

    • Startup Tales

      GoMechanic crisis: Startup funding due diligence to get stricter and longer

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display

    • Tail Piece

      From a chawl in Mumbai to the face of entertainment law in India: Meet Priyanka Khimani

