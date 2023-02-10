Last Updated : February 10, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST
Big Story
LIC will soon contact Adani top management to understand the issues, says Chairman Kumar
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on February 9 said the company will soon contact the Adani group's top management to understand issues surrounding the conglomerate and how they are planning to work around the situation. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Indore Municipal Corporation’s public issue of green bonds to open
Indowind Energy rights issue to close
UK Q4 GDP prelim
UK Balance of Trade
SC hearing on Adani case
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi, Solapur from Mumbai
UP Global Investors Summit-2023
Limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-cola launch
WPL auction
Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 2nd SSLV
LSAT India 2023 result
Mahindra to showcase its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad
Khelo India Winter Games to start
Joshimath Sinking: PMO calls important meet
Women’s T20 World Cup begins; First match: SA vs SLTomorrow
Promise Day
G20 Food Festival in Delhi
Gen 3 Formula E event in Hyderabad
New rules on Customs valuations
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 final day
Market Buzz
Brokerages have upgraded ratings of these stocks; do you own any?
ITC, Sumitomo Chemical, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements, InterGlobe Aviation and Paradeep Phosphates are among the stocks, in which brokerage houses upgraded their rating. Details here.
MC Explains
The tech powering Google's AI chatbot Bard, and what it can do
With the announcement of Bard, Google's conversational AI companion, the search and internet giant has made it clear that it wants to maintain its dominance in the search and internet market. The announcement is still fresh, but the potential Bard holds could shape the future of AI. In the other camp, Microsoft has pinned hopes on OpenAI's internet sensation, ChatGPT. It has already announced integrations with the Edge browser and its search engine, Bing. Google's answer to ChatGPT is based on LaMDA but what does it do and how is it different from OpenAI's competitor? Read here.
Your Money
Looking for a new home loan? You may have to settle for a lower amount now
If you have been aspiring to move to a dream home this year and thinking of taking a home loan, things have become tougher for you. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent on February 8. Higher interest rates lead to lower home loan eligibility as EMIs increase. Read here.
Startup Tales
Agnikul Cosmos successfully carries out key test ahead of planned launch
Chennai-based space tech start-up Agnikul Cosmos successfully completed the flight acceptance test of their 3D printed rocket engine that is going to be used in their upcoming space flight. The launch of Agnikul's rocket Agnibaan in the coming months, will be the second private rocket launch from India after Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S. Like Vikram-S, Agnbaan's flight will also be suborbital, which means that it will reach below the Earth's orbit. Click here to read.
Tech Tattle
Realme GT Neo 5 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display
The Realme GT Neo 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The GT Neo 5 packs a 4,600 mAh battery and comes with 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT Neo 5 with 150W charging packs a larger 5,000 mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K LED display with a pixel density of 450 ppi. The panel boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz. Price, camera specifications and everything we know so far here.
