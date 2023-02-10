MC Explains

The tech powering Google's AI chatbot Bard, and what it can do

With the announcement of Bard, Google's conversational AI companion, the search and internet giant has made it clear that it wants to maintain its dominance in the search and internet market. The announcement is still fresh, but the potential Bard holds could shape the future of AI. In the other camp, Microsoft has pinned hopes on OpenAI's internet sensation, ChatGPT. It has already announced integrations with the Edge browser and its search engine, Bing. Google's answer to ChatGPT is based on LaMDA but what does it do and how is it different from OpenAI's competitor? Read here.