Big Story RBI raises repo rate as expected, but does not hint at end to hikes The six wise men and women comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), met to deliberate and decide the course of interest rates in the country. The RBI Governor beamed up on television on February 8 morning, to announce the outcome. Most people in the market were expecting an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, i.e., 0.25 per cent. And this is exactly what happened. The possible reason the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the door open for future rate hikes is that while inflation has eased, it is still higher than the RBI’s target. Read here.

Ola Electric new products launch

NFO launch: Mirae Asset Gold ETF to open for subscription

Indong Tea Company Ltd's Rs 13 crore IPO opens for subscription

Tender for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project’s undersea tunnel opens

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to unveil mineral potential in 9 states

G20: Bengaluru to host first environment meeting

G20: PM Modi to virtually address City Sherpas' Inception Meeting

Microsoft reimagine education event

Realme GT Neo 5 launch

India vs Australia 1st Test

US initial jobless claims

EU leaders summit in Brussels

India companies Q3 results: Alembic, Andhra Cement, Aptech, Aurobindo Pharma, Bambino, Esaar India, Duroply, yHindustan Aeronautics, HDIL, Hercules, Hindalco, IRCTC, Jet Airways, HMT, Indian Overseas Bank, LIC, Lupin, MRF, Muthoot Capital Services, Natco Pharma, PFizer, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ujjivan Financial Services, United Breweries, Voltas, Zomato

Global companies results: Pepsico, Astrazeneca, Philip Morris, TotalEnergies, Unilever, S&P Global, Motorola, ArcelorMittal, Lyft Tomorrow

Indore Municipal Corporation’s public issue of green bonds to open

Indowind Energy rights issue to close

UK Q4 GDP prelim

SC hearing on Adani case

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi, Solapur from Mumbai

UP Global Investors Summit-2023

Limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-cola launch

WPL auction

Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 2nd SSLV

LSAT India 2023 result

Mahindra to showcase its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad

Khelo India Winter Games to start

Joshimath Sinking: PMO calls important meet

Women’s T20 World Cup begins; First match: SA vs SL

India companies Q3 results: Abbot India, Alkem, Ashoka Buildcon, BHEL, Delhivery, Dish TV, Electronics Mart, Glenmark, Inox Green, Inox Wind, Mahindra & Mahindra, JM Financial, Metropolis, Oil India, Religare

Global companies results: Honda Motor, Fortis, Magna

China Inflation rate January

Market Buzz Mobius Capital Partners' Mark Mobius is bullish on India, here are his top sectoral picks Market expert Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners believes that the chances of making more money in India as compared to other equity markets are rather high as expectations of the country's future growth trajectory remain strong. When asked about the top sectors that he would bet on, Mobius chose software, healthcare, and infrastructure as his top sectoral picks. Read here.

Technology Google unveils new AI features in Search, Maps amid escalating battle with Microsoft Google announced a slew of artificial intelligence-powered features across its products including Search, Maps and Translate on February 8, amid escalated competition from its Big Tech rival Microsoft which is also integrating the technology across its suite of products. Read here.

Your Money Budget 2023: Home loan interest deduction cannot be part of acquisition cost while calculating capital gains In Budget 2023, it is proposed that while computing capital gains from the sale of a residential property, the cost of acquisition of a property should not include any home loan interest claimed as income-tax deduction by the seller during the holding period. However, it will also raise a question on whether to avail the home loan interest deduction benefit and reduce the current tax liability, or not to avail of the deduction in order to claim it as cost of acquisition at the time of sale of the property. Take a closer look here.

Real Estate What a 25 bps hike means for an average Indian's home-buying dreams The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. While this is along expected lines, there could be some repercussions on housing uptake as the increased rate will add to the financial burden on homebuyers, especially those going in for affordable housing, as apart from home loan interest rates, property prices have also inched up in the recent past two to three quarter, say real estate experts. Read here.