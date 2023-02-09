Take a look at these key events
Today
Ola Electric new products launch
NFO launch: Mirae Asset Gold ETF to open for subscription
Indong Tea Company Ltd's Rs 13 crore IPO opens for subscription
Tender for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project’s undersea tunnel opens
Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to unveil mineral potential in 9 states
G20: Bengaluru to host first environment meeting
G20: PM Modi to virtually address City Sherpas' Inception Meeting
Microsoft reimagine education event
Realme GT Neo 5 launch
India vs Australia 1st Test
US initial jobless claims
EU leaders summit in Brussels
India companies Q3 results: Alembic, Andhra Cement, Aptech, Aurobindo Pharma, Bambino, Esaar India, Duroply, yHindustan Aeronautics, HDIL, Hercules, Hindalco, IRCTC, Jet Airways, HMT, Indian Overseas Bank, LIC, Lupin, MRF, Muthoot Capital Services, Natco Pharma, PFizer, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Ujjivan Financial Services, United Breweries, Voltas, Zomato
Global companies results: Pepsico, Astrazeneca, Philip Morris, TotalEnergies, Unilever, S&P Global, Motorola, ArcelorMittal, LyftTomorrow
Indore Municipal Corporation’s public issue of green bonds to open
Indowind Energy rights issue to close
UK Q4 GDP prelim
SC hearing on Adani case
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi, Solapur from Mumbai
UP Global Investors Summit-2023
Limited edition Realme 10 Pro Coca-cola launch
WPL auction
Indian Space Research Organisation to launch 2nd SSLV
LSAT India 2023 result
Mahindra to showcase its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad
Khelo India Winter Games to start
Joshimath Sinking: PMO calls important meet
Women’s T20 World Cup begins; First match: SA vs SL
India companies Q3 results: Abbot India, Alkem, Ashoka Buildcon, BHEL, Delhivery, Dish TV, Electronics Mart, Glenmark, Inox Green, Inox Wind, Mahindra & Mahindra, JM Financial, Metropolis, Oil India, Religare
Global companies results: Honda Motor, Fortis, Magna
China Inflation rate January
Market Buzz
Mobius Capital Partners' Mark Mobius is bullish on India, here are his top sectoral picks
Market expert Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners believes that the chances of making more money in India as compared to other equity markets are rather high as expectations of the country's future growth trajectory remain strong. When asked about the top sectors that he would bet on, Mobius chose software, healthcare, and infrastructure as his top sectoral picks. Read here.
Technology
Google unveils new AI features in Search, Maps amid escalating battle with Microsoft
Google announced a slew of artificial intelligence-powered features across its products including Search, Maps and Translate on February 8, amid escalated competition from its Big Tech rival Microsoft which is also integrating the technology across its suite of products. Read here.
Your Money
Budget 2023: Home loan interest deduction cannot be part of acquisition cost while calculating capital gains
In Budget 2023, it is proposed that while computing capital gains from the sale of a residential property, the cost of acquisition of a property should not include any home loan interest claimed as income-tax deduction by the seller during the holding period. However, it will also raise a question on whether to avail the home loan interest deduction benefit and reduce the current tax liability, or not to avail of the deduction in order to claim it as cost of acquisition at the time of sale of the property. Take a closer look here.
Real Estate
What a 25 bps hike means for an average Indian's home-buying dreams
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 8 hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. While this is along expected lines, there could be some repercussions on housing uptake as the increased rate will add to the financial burden on homebuyers, especially those going in for affordable housing, as apart from home loan interest rates, property prices have also inched up in the recent past two to three quarter, say real estate experts. Read here.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus 11 Concept phone will be unveiled at MWC 2023
The company revealed plans to introduced the OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023, which will take place in Barcelona between February 27 and March 2. The OnePlus 11 Concept is the latest concept smartphone from OnePlus and follows the launch of the OnePlus Concept One and OnePlus 8T Concept. Read details here.