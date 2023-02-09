Big Story

RBI raises repo rate as expected, but does not hint at end to hikes

The six wise men and women comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), met to deliberate and decide the course of interest rates in the country. The RBI Governor beamed up on television on February 8 morning, to announce the outcome. Most people in the market were expecting an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, i.e., 0.25 per cent. And this is exactly what happened. The possible reason the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has kept the door open for future rate hikes is that while inflation has eased, it is still higher than the RBI’s target. Read here.