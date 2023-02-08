RBI MPC meet today

RBI may go for modest hike to support growth amid global headwinds

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of 2023 on February 8 after a two-day review amid concerns of further slowdown in economic growth and tight global financial conditions. The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will likely indicate the course the RBI will adopt in 2023 as it seeks to strike a fine balance between sustaining growth while battling against global spillovers. Coming to forecasts, the RBI is expected to raise the main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 percent before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, according to economists who participated in a poll conducted by Reuters. Read here.