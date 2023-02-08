English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 08, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      RBI has asked MeitY to ensure only regulated digital lenders on app stores: FinMin

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) being used by Regulated Entities (REs) to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, has shared the list with respective intermediaries (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores, the finance ministry said in the Parliament on February 7. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      'It's an Adani problem': Mark Mobius remains bullish on India

    • RBI MPC meet today

      RBI may go for modest hike to support growth amid global headwinds

    • Technology

      Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

    • Your Money

      What's OPD? What about 30-day waiting period? Health insurance nuances still vague to most policyholders

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India

    tags #Bard AI #digital lenders #Essential 7 #Health Insurance #MC essentials #MEITY #Moneycontrol Daily #RBI MPC meet

    Must Listen

    India-emerging markets swap trade: When will FIIs stop selling? | Market Minutes

    India-emerging markets swap trade: When will FIIs stop selling? | Market Minutes