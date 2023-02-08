Last Updated : February 08, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST
Big Story
RBI has asked MeitY to ensure only regulated digital lenders on app stores: FinMin
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished the list of Digital Lending Apps (DLAs) being used by Regulated Entities (REs) to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, has shared the list with respective intermediaries (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores, the finance ministry said in the Parliament on February 7. Read here.