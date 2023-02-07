Promoters of Adani group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares". Read here to know more.
Today
Adani Enterprises to be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Shera Energy IPO opens
Rights issue of Family Care Hospitals to close
Joe Biden to Deliver State Of The Union Address
New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down
Agustawestland Scam: SC To Hear Bail Pleas Of Christian Michel James
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls an All Parties Conference to discuss country’s challenges
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding
OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launch
India companies Q3 results: Aditya Birla Fashion, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Bhati Airtel, Eveready, Glaxo, ITDC, Kalyan Jewellers, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Kalyan Jewellers, Ramco Cement, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Global results: DuPont, Illumina, Fortinet, Jacobs Solutions, The Carlyle Group, Trivago
US Dec International Trade, Consumer credit
Fed chair speaks in Washington
Japan Dec household spending
China Jan foreign exchange reserves
RBA interest rate decision Tomorrow
RBI monetary policy decision
Aero India: Flying practice to begin in Bengaluru
Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD's police custody to end
3M India, Adani Power, Equitas SFB, Escorrs, Gati, Godrej Afro, HCL, Hind Motors, Minda Corp, Midhani, NCC, Novartis India, Shree Cement, Steiner Infra, TBZ
Global companies results: Toyota Motor, Walt Disney, CVS Health, Uber
US initial jobless claims
Google to host AI event
Russia Jan CPI, Dec Retail sales, Dec unemployment rate
Moto E13 launch
Oppo Reno 8T 4G launch
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 s/fs: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Karnataka vs Saurashtra
ICC T20 Women's WC Warm-up Match: India vs Aus in Cape Town
Moneycontrol's Budget Sensitivity Index (MC BudEx) closed 0.39 percent higher on February 6. In comparison, the Nifty and the Sensex ended in the red, shedding 90 points and 330 points, respectively. Adani Ports was the top gainer on the BudEx, closing 8.63 percent higher at Rs 541.90 apiece. The stock was buoyed by the news of its promoters releasing some of their pledged stake in the company. Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Aeronautics and Crompton Greaves were the other gainers on the index, ending higher by 2-4 percent. Read here.
In an about-turn that no one saw coming, the government seems to have tightened the noose on foreign funding for startups even as the sector grapples with a funding crunch with no end in sight. It has mandated that the so-called angel tax regime will now also apply to money flowing into Indian startups from abroad. Here’s what you need to know about the change that has everyone from startups to venture capital (VC) investors concerned about the fate of funding in the sector. Read here.
With Budget 2023-24 removing tax exemption on insurance policies bought after March 31 with an aggregate premium above Rs 5 lakh, some agents and banks have started to push such policies before the financial year ends. Experts said it is likely that insurance companies and brokers are on an overdrive with sales pitches suggesting individuals lock tax-free maturity from insurance investments before April 1, 2023, when the budgetary proposals are scheduled to come into force. Buying these policies would be a mistake. Read more here.
The Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G arrives in India’s mid-range smartphone market to take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Check price, specs and offers.
Massive layoffs across the tech industry have upturned thousands of lives and left most in a sense of uncertainty. The decisions have had an impact on not just the employees, but also on their families. One such incident went viral when a woman turned to social media for advice after she claimed that her fiance was laid off by Microsoft in India. Read here.
