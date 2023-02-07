Big Story Adani promoters prepay $1.1 billion to release pledged shares Promoters of Adani group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares". Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Adani Enterprises to be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Shera Energy IPO opens

Rights issue of Family Care Hospitals to close

Joe Biden to Deliver State Of The Union Address

New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down

Agustawestland Scam: SC To Hear Bail Pleas Of Christian Michel James

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls an All Parties Conference to discuss country’s challenges

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launch

India companies Q3 results: Aditya Birla Fashion, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Bhati Airtel, Eveready, Glaxo, ITDC, Kalyan Jewellers, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Kalyan Jewellers, Ramco Cement, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Global results: DuPont, Illumina, Fortinet, Jacobs Solutions, The Carlyle Group, Trivago

US Dec International Trade, Consumer credit

Fed chair speaks in Washington

Japan Dec household spending

China Jan foreign exchange reserves

RBA interest rate decision Tomorrow

RBI monetary policy decision

Aero India: Flying practice to begin in Bengaluru

Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD's police custody to end

3M India, Adani Power, Equitas SFB, Escorrs, Gati, Godrej Afro, HCL, Hind Motors, Minda Corp, Midhani, NCC, Novartis India, Shree Cement, Steiner Infra, TBZ

Global companies results: Toyota Motor, Walt Disney, CVS Health, Uber

US initial jobless claims

Google to host AI event

Russia Jan CPI, Dec Retail sales, Dec unemployment rate

Moto E13 launch

Oppo Reno 8T 4G launch

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 s/fs: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Karnataka vs Saurashtra

ICC T20 Women's WC Warm-up Match: India vs Aus in Cape Town

Market Buzz MC BudEx closes flat; Adani Ports gains most, Tata Steel top loser Moneycontrol's Budget Sensitivity Index (MC BudEx) closed 0.39 percent higher on February 6. In comparison, the Nifty and the Sensex ended in the red, shedding 90 points and 330 points, respectively. Adani Ports was the top gainer on the BudEx, closing 8.63 percent higher at Rs 541.90 apiece. The stock was buoyed by the news of its promoters releasing some of their pledged stake in the company. Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Aeronautics and Crompton Greaves were the other gainers on the index, ending higher by 2-4 percent. Read here.

Startup Tales The tax googly that no one in India's startup ecosystem saw coming In an about-turn that no one saw coming, the government seems to have tightened the noose on foreign funding for startups even as the sector grapples with a funding crunch with no end in sight. It has mandated that the so-called angel tax regime will now also apply to money flowing into Indian startups from abroad. Here’s what you need to know about the change that has everyone from startups to venture capital (VC) investors concerned about the fate of funding in the sector. Read here.

Your Money Beware! Insurance agents pushing high-premium policies before March 31 to escape tax With Budget 2023-24 removing tax exemption on insurance policies bought after March 31 with an aggregate premium above Rs 5 lakh, some agents and banks have started to push such policies before the financial year ends. Experts said it is likely that insurance companies and brokers are on an overdrive with sales pitches suggesting individuals lock tax-free maturity from insurance investments before April 1, 2023, when the budgetary proposals are scheduled to come into force. Buying these policies would be a mistake. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display The Poco X5 Pro 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Poco X5 Pro 5G arrives in India’s mid-range smartphone market to take on the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Check price, specs and offers.