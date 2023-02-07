English
    Last Updated : February 07, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Adani promoters prepay $1.1 billion to release pledged shares

      Promoters of Adani group companies have repaid $1.114 billion before time to release some pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission. The conglomerate said that this has been done "in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares". Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      MC BudEx closes flat; Adani Ports gains most, Tata Steel top loser

    • Startup Tales

      The tax googly that no one in India's startup ecosystem saw coming

    • Your Money

      Beware! Insurance agents pushing high-premium policies before March 31 to escape tax

    • Tech Tattle

      Poco X5 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display

    • Tail Piece

      Woman asks internet if she should get married after fiancé gets laid off by Microsoft India

