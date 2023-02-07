Today
Adani Enterprises to be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Shera Energy IPO opens
Rights issue of Family Care Hospitals to close
Joe Biden to Deliver State Of The Union Address
New Zealand: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to step down
Agustawestland Scam: SC To Hear Bail Pleas Of Christian Michel James
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls an All Parties Conference to discuss country’s challenges
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding
OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro launch
India companies Q3 results: Aditya Birla Fashion, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cement, Bhati Airtel, Eveready, Glaxo, ITDC, Kalyan Jewellers, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Kalyan Jewellers, Ramco Cement, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Global results: DuPont, Illumina, Fortinet, Jacobs Solutions, The Carlyle Group, Trivago
US Dec International Trade, Consumer credit
Fed chair speaks in Washington
Japan Dec household spending
China Jan foreign exchange reserves
RBA interest rate decisionTomorrow
RBI monetary policy decision
Aero India: Flying practice to begin in Bengaluru
Morbi bridge collapse case: Oreva MD's police custody to end
3M India, Adani Power, Equitas SFB, Escorrs, Gati, Godrej Afro, HCL, Hind Motors, Minda Corp, Midhani, NCC, Novartis India, Shree Cement, Steiner Infra, TBZ
Global companies results: Toyota Motor, Walt Disney, CVS Health, Uber
US initial jobless claims
Google to host AI event
Russia Jan CPI, Dec Retail sales, Dec unemployment rate
Moto E13 launch
Oppo Reno 8T 4G launch
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 s/fs: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Karnataka vs Saurashtra
ICC T20 Women's WC Warm-up Match: India vs Aus in Cape Town