Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:09 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
Happiest Minds takes away massive gains
The initial public offering of Rs 702 saw a massive response after the Happiest Minds issue has subscribed 150.98 times so far on the last day of bidding on September 9. Read here to know more about the issue.
-
Big Story
Silver Lake to invest in Reliance Retail
Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in exchange for a 1.75 percent stake. Here's everything you need to know about the deal.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
-
Your Money
SBI makes bank account for minors a reality?
If you were thinking about how to get your child involved with finances early on, State Bank of India (SBI) makes this a reality. It has decided to offer ‘Pehla Kadam’ and ‘Pehli Udaan’ saving bank accounts for minors with internet banking and mobile banking facility. Read here to know more about how this scheme will work.
-
Global Watch
Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. Read here to know why the Norwegian parliamentarian Tybring-Gjedde picked him as a nominee.
-
Tech Tattle
Flipkats ups its game ahead of the festive season
Preparing ahead of time for the festive season, e-retailer Flipkart has onboard over 50,000 kirana stores. The move comes as part of a strategy to strengthen its strengthen its supply chain and delivery capabilities ahead of one of the busiest retail seasons of the year. Read here to know more.
-
Startup Tales
YONO, SBI's startup largest by a legacy bank
According to Rajnish Kumar, the chief of India's largest lender - State Bank of India, its startup YONO has a valuation of $40 billion. This is only within three years of its launch. Read here to know it led to this valuation.
-
Tailpiece
100 squat dare? Mamata Banerjee issues challenge
Slamming reports surrounding the cancelling of West Bengal's most beloved festival Durga Pujo, Mamata Banerjee said she would do 100 'uthak baithak' (squats) if allegations posed by a fake social media report could be proven correct. Read here to know more.
