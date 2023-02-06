Foreign investors pulled out Rs 28,852 crore from Indian equities in January, making it the worst outflow in the last seven months, primarily due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets. More here
Today:
PM Modi’s Karnataka visit
Congress to protest outside SBI, LIC offices
Oath-taking ceremony of SC judges
Amit Shah in Tripura
Tourism Working Group meet
Canadian Foreign Minister in India
G20 members to visit Lepakshi in Andhra
PM Modi’s Karnataka visit
In what is perhaps the biggest property deal in the country, as many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore have been bought by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai. More here
iNCOVACC, the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, was launched on January 26. The vaccine is now available on CoWIN and priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for the government of India and state governments. More here
Formula E is coming to India for the first time and Hyderabad will host the electric cars race on February 11 in which 11 teams from across the world will participate. The city will also host the race over the next four years, reports said. More here
Google is working on a "Quick Delete" function for Chrome, which will allow users to clean up the last 15 minutes of browser history instantly. The feature, discovered by the website Chromestory, with two taps will remove all traces of a user's web activities of the last 15 minutes. More here
As the Japanese, Taiwanese, Aussies, and, closer home, the likes of Amrut and Paul John have shown, good single malts need not be from Scotland. Here, we take a look at interesting — and award-winning — whiskies from across the globe. Full story here
