FPIs register steepest outflow in 7 months at Rs 28,852 crore in January Foreign investors pulled out Rs 28,852 crore from Indian equities in January, making it the worst outflow in the last seven months, primarily due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets.

D'Mart's Damani buys 28 luxury apartments for Rs 1,238 cr in country's largest real estate deal In what is perhaps the biggest property deal in the country, as many as 28 housing units worth Rs 1,238 crore have been bought by family members and associates of D'Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani in Mumbai.

3 lakh doses of intranasal Covid vaccine sent to hospitals: Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella iNCOVACC, the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, was launched on January 26. The vaccine is now available on CoWIN and priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for the government of India and state governments.

Hyderabad in top gear for India's first Formula-E race: From tickets to schedule, here's a complete guide Formula E is coming to India for the first time and Hyderabad will host the electric cars race on February 11 in which 11 teams from across the world will participate. The city will also host the race over the next four years, reports said.

Google is working on a 'Quick Delete' feature for Chrome on Android Google is working on a "Quick Delete" function for Chrome, which will allow users to clean up the last 15 minutes of browser history instantly. The feature, discovered by the website Chromestory, with two taps will remove all traces of a user's web activities of the last 15 minutes.