India has seen its foreign exchange reserve grow by $8 billion over the past few days, despite the Adani group calling off its follow-up issue. This proves that the country’s image remains intact on the global front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. More here
Today:
Scheduled protests at Jantar Mantar
PM Modi to address Jaipur Mahakhel participants
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin Tomorrow: PM Modi’s Karnataka visit
Congress to protest outside SBI, LIC offices
Oath-taking ceremony of SC judges
The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. More here
The research, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, indicates males fare worse than females with the COVID-19 disease because the virus more readily attacks females' fat tissue, in lieu of lung tissue. More here
A fund’s past performance is an inadequate measure. You need to look at other factors to filter and shortlist the funds that you want to add to your portfolio. More here
Google has generally stayed ahead of the curve but the Open AI product has definitely caught the search engine giant out of the blue, so much that the company had to raise an internal red code to make a compelling product that could rival ChatGPT. More here
Horologer Ming is just one of the many brands that’s getting a moment in the sun among collectors who are frustrated with the big brands’ prices and availability—and who are discovering the quality of the small shops. More here
