Market Buzz Forex kitty swells by $8 billion in 2 days, FM shrugs off Adani shock India has seen its foreign exchange reserve grow by $8 billion over the past few days, despite the Adani group calling off its follow-up issue. This proves that the country’s image remains intact on the global front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Scheduled protests at Jantar Mantar

PM Modi to address Jaipur Mahakhel participants

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin Tomorrow: PM Modi’s Karnataka visit

Congress to protest outside SBI, LIC offices

Oath-taking ceremony of SC judges

Big Story Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. More here

Coronavirus Check Why COVID-19 kills more men than women decoded The research, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, indicates males fare worse than females with the COVID-19 disease because the virus more readily attacks females' fat tissue, in lieu of lung tissue. More here

Your Money Mutual Funds: Why investing in last year’s winner may prove to be a dud A fund’s past performance is an inadequate measure. You need to look at other factors to filter and shortlist the funds that you want to add to your portfolio. More here

Tech Tattle Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8: What to expect Google has generally stayed ahead of the curve but the Open AI product has definitely caught the search engine giant out of the blue, so much that the company had to raise an internal red code to make a compelling product that could rival ChatGPT. More here