English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 05, 2023 / 06:03 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Forex kitty swells by $8 billion in 2 days, FM shrugs off Adani shock

      India has seen its foreign exchange reserve grow by $8 billion over the past few days, despite the Adani group calling off its follow-up issue. This proves that the country’s image remains intact on the global front, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Big Story

      Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout

    • Coronavirus Check

      Why COVID-19 kills more men than women decoded

    • Your Money

      Mutual Funds: Why investing in last year’s winner may prove to be a dud

    • Tech Tattle

      Google confirms search and maps AI event on February 8: What to expect

    • Tailpiece

      Independent watchmakers surge as Rolex, Patek remain unattainable

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Life insurance companies: Should you buy? | Market Minutes

    Life insurance companies: Should you buy? | Market Minutes