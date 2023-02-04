Big Story FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3. Read here for more details.

Market Buzz Adani stocks continue to unnerve traders; set up still weak for Adani Enterprises Traders who had taken a position on Adani Group stocks in the futures and options (F&O) market on February 3 had a tough day managing the volatility as the stocks saw a roller coaster ride. Click here to read.

Your Money What Budget 2023 has for individual taxpayers There are trade-offs in switching from the current income tax regime to the new one that offers fresh rebates, but the utility depends on the salary bracket, and the system has moved from an opt-in one to opt-out. Here are some of the key personal tax proposals in Budget 2023 and their implications for a salaried taxpayer. Read here.

Automobile Here’s every new car launching in February 2023 While 2023 opened with a big-bang Auto Expo, the shortest month of the year also has a lot to offer. Here we have compiled a list of eight new cars we expect to see this month.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Full specs compared The Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently hit global and Indian markets. The new S23 series brings three new smartphones to the fray, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, how do these phones compare? Find out here.