Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3. Read here for more details.
Today
World Cancer Day
Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose's Death Anniversary
Mumbai municipal corporation (BMC) budget
JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Answer key objections to close
GATE Exam 2023 to begin
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to release NBE FET Admit Card 2022
Two-day IPS officers conclave to begin in Bhopal
ICAI CA Foundation result 2022
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 foldable smartphone launch in India
Maharashtra court to hear defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
India companies Q3 results: Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, Finolex. Sterling Powergenesis
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 semifinals
Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test begins Tomorrow
The Snow Moon, the first full moon of the year
NEET MDS 2023 correction window open till tomorrow
Hyderabad E-Mobility Week to begin
International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur to begin
G20 ‘Energy Transitions Working Group’ meeting to begin in Bengaluru
65th Grammy Music Awards 2023
JK Cement: Board meeting to consider proposal of Issuance of NCDs
Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 finals
Today
Traders who had taken a position on Adani Group stocks in the futures and options (F&O) market on February 3 had a tough day managing the volatility as the stocks saw a roller coaster ride. Click here to read.
Traders who had taken a position on Adani Group stocks in the futures and options (F&O) market on February 3 had a tough day managing the volatility as the stocks saw a roller coaster ride. Click here to read.
There are trade-offs in switching from the current income tax regime to the new one that offers fresh rebates, but the utility depends on the salary bracket, and the system has moved from an opt-in one to opt-out. Here are some of the key personal tax proposals in Budget 2023 and their implications for a salaried taxpayer. Read here.
There are trade-offs in switching from the current income tax regime to the new one that offers fresh rebates, but the utility depends on the salary bracket, and the system has moved from an opt-in one to opt-out. Here are some of the key personal tax proposals in Budget 2023 and their implications for a salaried taxpayer. Read here.
While 2023 opened with a big-bang Auto Expo, the shortest month of the year also has a lot to offer. Here we have compiled a list of eight new cars we expect to see this month.
While 2023 opened with a big-bang Auto Expo, the shortest month of the year also has a lot to offer. Here we have compiled a list of eight new cars we expect to see this month.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently hit global and Indian markets. The new S23 series brings three new smartphones to the fray, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, how do these phones compare? Find out here.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series recently hit global and Indian markets. The new S23 series brings three new smartphones to the fray, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, how do these phones compare? Find out here.
A Swedish baker appeared at a wedding fair wearing a fluffy, white gown made of cake, delighting the audience and earning a Guinness World Record. Photos here.
A Swedish baker appeared at a wedding fair wearing a fluffy, white gown made of cake, delighting the audience and earning a Guinness World Record. Photos here.