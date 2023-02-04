Take a look at these key events

Today

World Cancer Day

Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose's Death Anniversary

Mumbai municipal corporation (BMC) budget

JEE Mains Answer Key 2023: Answer key objections to close

GATE Exam 2023 to begin

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to release NBE FET Admit Card 2022

Two-day IPS officers conclave to begin in Bhopal

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 foldable smartphone launch in India

Maharashtra court to hear defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

India companies Q3 results: Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, Finolex. Sterling Powergenesis

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 semifinals

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 1st Test beginsTomorrow

The Snow Moon, the first full moon of the year

NEET MDS 2023 correction window open till tomorrow

Hyderabad E-Mobility Week to begin

International Theatre Festival of Kerala in Thrissur to begin

G20 ‘Energy Transitions Working Group’ meeting to begin in Bengaluru

65th Grammy Music Awards 2023

JK Cement: Board meeting to consider proposal of Issuance of NCDs

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 finals