    Last Updated : February 04, 2023 / 06:07 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits

      Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3. Read here for more details.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Market Buzz

      Adani stocks continue to unnerve traders; set up still weak for Adani Enterprises

    • Your Money

      What Budget 2023 has for individual taxpayers

    • Automobile

      Here’s every new car launching in February 2023

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Full specs compared

    • Tail Piece

      Woman’s 131 kg 'wedding cake dress' sets world record. See photos

