Big Story NSE puts Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements under ASM framework amid stock rout

Amid massive stock rout for almost a week in most of Adani group stocks, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework effective February 3, 2023 to curb short-selling. Read Amid massive stock rout for almost a week in most of Adani group stocks, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework effective February 3, 2023 to curb short-selling. Read here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: SC to list plea for MCD mayoral election

SC to hear petitions against law by states on interfaith marriages

Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrota Mondal’s judicial custody to end

Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy to meet EU officials

India S&P Global PMI service, Composite PMI

US unemployment rate, S&P Global Services, Composite PMI

UK S&P global/CIPS UK services, Composite PMI

Eurozone S&P Global, Eurozone Services PMI, PPI

India companies Q3 results: Dalmia Sugar, Bank of Baroda, Divis Lab, India Cement, Interglobe Aviation, ITC, JK Tyre, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Manappuram, Marico, MedPlus, Mudra, PatTm, Reliance Infra, SBI, Shipping Corporation of India, Sintex, Sun TV, Tata power, Zydus Life, Thyrocare

Global companies results: Sanofi, Cigna Corporation, Avantor

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds launch in India

Vivo X90 series global launch

Thailand Masters Badminton 2023 Quarterfinals Tomorrow:

World Cancer Day

GATE Exam 2023 to begin

Two-day IPS officers conclave to begin in Bhopal

ICAI CA Foundation result 2022

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 foldable smartphone launch in India

Maharashtra court to hear defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

India companies Q3 results: Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, Finolex. Sterling Powergenesis

Market Buzz FIIs continue to sell shares in Adani Group companies

Foreign institutional investors have been reducing their stakes in Group firms since well before the recent selloff started. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have reduced their stakes in Adani Enterprises for seven consecutive quarters, from 20.51 percent in the March 2021 quarter to 15.39 percent in the three months ended December 2022. Similarly, FIIs pared their stake in Adani Green Energy for eight consecutive quarters, from 22.78 percent in the third quarter of 2020 to 15.14 percent. Read Foreign institutional investors have been reducing their stakes in Group firms since well before the recent selloff started. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have reduced their stakes in Adani Enterprises for seven consecutive quarters, from 20.51 percent in the March 2021 quarter to 15.39 percent in the three months ended December 2022. Similarly, FIIs pared their stake in Adani Green Energy for eight consecutive quarters, from 22.78 percent in the third quarter of 2020 to 15.14 percent. Read here

Startup Tales The curious absence of startups in budget 2023

Overall, budget 2023 was mostly disappointing for startup founders, employees and investors. The few initiatives that were announced were bereft of crucial details and budget allocations. Read more Overall, budget 2023 was mostly disappointing for startup founders, employees and investors. The few initiatives that were announced were bereft of crucial details and budget allocations. Read more here

Your Money Budget 2023: Why is this a good budget for the salaried class, senior citizens and small investors

The salaried class was anticipating a rebate and relaxation of some sort in the income-tax slabs. This has rightly been taken up in Union Budget 2023. The new proposals include raising the rebate limit, reducing the number of tax slabs, and increasing the standard deduction limits. The finance minister announced a new scheme, exclusively for women -- the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. This scheme offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent for a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh for two years. The minister has also proposed to double the deposit limit for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh for individuals and to Rs 60 lakh in case of joint accounts. Read details The salaried class was anticipating a rebate and relaxation of some sort in the income-tax slabs. This has rightly been taken up in Union Budget 2023. The new proposals include raising the rebate limit, reducing the number of tax slabs, and increasing the standard deduction limits. The finance minister announced a new scheme, exclusively for women -- the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. This scheme offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent for a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh for two years. The minister has also proposed to double the deposit limit for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh for individuals and to Rs 60 lakh in case of joint accounts. Read details here

Tech Tattle Realme GT Neo 5 launching on Feb 9

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G, set to make its debut in China on February 9, is expected to be the first smartphone to support 240W wired charging. Realme may showcase the GT Neo 5 and its charging capabilities at MWC 2023. Realme recently teased key specifications of the GT Neo 5, showcasing the phone in a new Purple Fantasy colour option. Click here The Realme GT Neo 5 5G, set to make its debut in China on February 9, is expected to be the first smartphone to support 240W wired charging. Realme may showcase the GT Neo 5 and its charging capabilities at MWC 2023. Realme recently teased key specifications of the GT Neo 5, showcasing the phone in a new Purple Fantasy colour option. Click here >here to get details.