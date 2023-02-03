Your Money

Budget 2023: Why is this a good budget for the salaried class, senior citizens and small investors



The salaried class was anticipating a rebate and relaxation of some sort in the income-tax slabs. This has rightly been taken up in Union Budget 2023. The new proposals include raising the rebate limit, reducing the number of tax slabs, and increasing the standard deduction limits. The finance minister announced a new scheme, exclusively for women -- the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. This scheme offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent for a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh for two years. The minister has also proposed to double the deposit limit for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh for individuals and to Rs 60 lakh in case of joint accounts. Read details here