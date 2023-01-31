Market Buzz Top 10 ideas to trade in Feb series as bears get hold of Dalal Street Experts predict a lot of volatility given the Union Budget week, but if the Nifty manages to hold the 50 WEMA, then there are fair chances that the index can easily surpass the 17,800-18,200 zone in the coming days, followed by 18,500. Read more.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Budget session to begin with President’s address to both houses

Economic Survey to be tabled

Asaram Bapu 2013 rape case judgement today Tomorrow Union Budget 2023 to be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

DTH subscribers to see tariff increases

Old vehicles to be scrapped in Noida

Big Story Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' FPO Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 said it will invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' ongoing Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited. IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed companies, was an investor in Adani Enterprises' share offering's anchor book as well.here

Coronavirus WHO says Covid still an international emergency "The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement. here

Auto Maruti Suzuki crosses 2.5 cr cumulative sales mark in India: Suzuki Motor Corp Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023. here

Tech Tattle Apple foldable iPad coming in 2024, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo 2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works. here