Experts predict a lot of volatility given the Union Budget week, but if the Nifty manages to hold the 50 WEMA, then there are fair chances that the index can easily surpass the 17,800-18,200 zone in the coming days, followed by 18,500. Read more.
Today
Budget session to begin with President’s address to both houses
Economic Survey to be tabled
Asaram Bapu 2013 rape case judgement today Tomorrow Union Budget 2023 to be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
DTH subscribers to see tariff increases
Old vehicles to be scrapped in Noida
Today
Budget session to begin with President’s address to both houses
Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 said it will invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' ongoing Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited. IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed companies, was an investor in Adani Enterprises' share offering's anchor book as well.here
Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) on January 30 said it will invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises' ongoing Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) via its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited. IHC, one of Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed companies, was an investor in Adani Enterprises' share offering's anchor book as well.here
"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement. here
"The WHO director-general concurs with the advice offered by the committee regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and determines that the event continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern," the UN health agency said in a statement. here
Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023. here
Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023. here
2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works. here
2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works. here
A former Google employee has sued the tech giant claiming he was fired after he rejected a woman boss’s alleged advances at a company dinner. The alleged incident took place in December 2019 during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, the lawsuit says. here
A former Google employee has sued the tech giant claiming he was fired after he rejected a woman boss’s alleged advances at a company dinner. The alleged incident took place in December 2019 during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, the lawsuit says. here