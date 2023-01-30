Market Buzz FPIs adopt cautious stance ahead of Budget Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Note 12i sales begin

Khelo India begins in Bhopal

Hero Maestro Xoom 110cc scooter launch Tomorrow: Shaheed Diwas

Pre-Budget all-party meet

Section 144 in Puducherry

Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Greece

Big Story Adani group says Hindenburg’s conduct 'a calculated securities fraud' Adani group, accused of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by Hindenburg Research, struck back at the US-based short seller on January 29, claiming that its conduct amounts to a "calculated securities fraud" under the relevant laws. More here

Coronavirus Check FDA advisory committee votes in favour of one-shot vaccine approach The 21-member committee discussed an array of weighty issues including the efficacy of existing vaccines, the composition of future vaccine strains and the need to match them to the circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the possibility of moving to an annual-shot model, the potential seasonality of the virus and much more. More here

Auto Semiconductor shortage continues to impact production: Maruti Suzuki CFO Maruti Suzuki India continues to witness an impact on its production as semiconductor supplies still remain challenging and unpredictable, according to the company's CFO Ajay Seth. In order to deal with the situation, the auto major is now working on ways to maximize its output from the available supply of electronic components. More here

Tech Tattle Best premium smartphones to look forward to in 2023 The first big launches of the year, from Samsung to OnePlus, will arrive even before this marquee event. From the next iPhone to a whole bunch of Google smartphones, 2023 looks set to be a good year for a smartphone upgrade. More here