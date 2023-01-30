Foreign investors have pulled out a net of over Rs 17,000 crore this month so far due to the attractiveness of the Chinese markets and the cautious stance adopted by them ahead of the Union Budget and US Federal Reserve meeting. More here
Today:
Note 12i sales begin
Khelo India begins in Bhopal
Hero Maestro Xoom 110cc scooter launch Tomorrow: Shaheed Diwas
Pre-Budget all-party meet
Section 144 in Puducherry
Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Greece
Adani group, accused of "stock manipulation and accounting fraud" by Hindenburg Research, struck back at the US-based short seller on January 29, claiming that its conduct amounts to a "calculated securities fraud" under the relevant laws. More here
The 21-member committee discussed an array of weighty issues including the efficacy of existing vaccines, the composition of future vaccine strains and the need to match them to the circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the possibility of moving to an annual-shot model, the potential seasonality of the virus and much more. More here
Maruti Suzuki India continues to witness an impact on its production as semiconductor supplies still remain challenging and unpredictable, according to the company's CFO Ajay Seth. In order to deal with the situation, the auto major is now working on ways to maximize its output from the available supply of electronic components. More here
The first big launches of the year, from Samsung to OnePlus, will arrive even before this marquee event. From the next iPhone to a whole bunch of Google smartphones, 2023 looks set to be a good year for a smartphone upgrade. More here
Avatar: The Way of Water has collected $2.075 billion globally to become the fourth highest-grossing movie in history, Variety magazine reported. It displaced Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $2.064 billion in all. More here
