Market Buzz Market snaps 2-week run ahead of Budget; PSU Bank hit hardest After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on the interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: UNGA president's India visit begins

India vs New Zealand second T20I

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Khalistan referendum in Australia

Farmers to block rail tracks across Punjab Tomorrow: Note 12i sales begin

Khelo India begins in Bhopal

SEC declares dry day in Maharashtra

Big Story Adani Group to release detailed reply on Hindenburg report post-FPO The conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani had said it would give a detailed rebuttal on Friday, according to bondholders who participated in a conference call with Adani executives. More here

Coronavirus Immune response strengthens with more time between jab and infection: Study Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University, US, measured the antibody response in blood samples for a group of people who gained so-called "hybrid immunity" through two means: either vaccination followed by a breakthrough infection, or by getting vaccinated after contracting COVID-19. More here

Auto 2023 BMW X1 launched at a starting price of Rs 45.9 lakh; check details BMW India on January 28 launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV), which comes in petrol as well as diesel variants. The car, a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV, is being made at the German automobile giant's plant in Chennai. More here

Tech Tattle 10 gadgets and technologies to watch out for in 2023 The flagship smartphone launches have already begun with the iQOO 11 5G announcement. The next device to look forward to is the Galaxy S23 Ultra which launches on February 1, followed by the OnePlus 11 on February 7. More here