Moneycontrol News
Jan 29, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Market snaps 2-week run ahead of Budget; PSU Bank hit hardest

After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on the interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: UNGA president's India visit begins
India vs New Zealand second T20I
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Khalistan referendum in Australia
Farmers to block rail tracks across Punjab Tomorrow: Note 12i sales begin
Khelo India begins in Bhopal
SEC declares dry day in Maharashtra

Big Story
Adani Group to release detailed reply on Hindenburg report post-FPO

The conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani had said it would give a detailed rebuttal on Friday, according to bondholders who participated in a conference call with Adani executives. More here

Coronavirus
Immune response strengthens with more time between jab and infection: Study

Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University, US, measured the antibody response in blood samples for a group of people who gained so-called "hybrid immunity" through two means: either vaccination followed by a breakthrough infection, or by getting vaccinated after contracting COVID-19. More here

Auto
2023 BMW X1 launched at a starting price of Rs 45.9 lakh; check details

BMW India on January 28 launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV), which comes in petrol as well as diesel variants. The car, a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV, is being made at the German automobile giant's plant in Chennai. More here

Tech Tattle
10 gadgets and technologies to watch out for in 2023

The flagship smartphone launches have already begun with the iQOO 11 5G announcement. The next device to look forward to is the Galaxy S23 Ultra which launches on February 1, followed by the OnePlus 11 on February 7. More here

Tailpiece
Princess Diana’s famous gown auctioned for record-breaking price

A purple velvet gown belonging to Princess Diana has fetched over $600,000 at a Sotheby's auction-- more than five times the amount estimated. The dress is now the most expensive of Diana's iconic gowns to ever be auctioned, according to Forbes magazine. More here