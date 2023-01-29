After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on the interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1. More here
Today:
UNGA president's India visit begins
India vs New Zealand second T20I
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Khalistan referendum in Australia
Farmers to block rail tracks across Punjab Tomorrow: Note 12i sales begin
Khelo India begins in Bhopal
SEC declares dry day in Maharashtra
The conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani had said it would give a detailed rebuttal on Friday, according to bondholders who participated in a conference call with Adani executives. More here
Researchers from Oregon Health and Science University, US, measured the antibody response in blood samples for a group of people who gained so-called "hybrid immunity" through two means: either vaccination followed by a breakthrough infection, or by getting vaccinated after contracting COVID-19. More here
BMW India on January 28 launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV), which comes in petrol as well as diesel variants. The car, a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV, is being made at the German automobile giant's plant in Chennai. More here
The flagship smartphone launches have already begun with the iQOO 11 5G announcement. The next device to look forward to is the Galaxy S23 Ultra which launches on February 1, followed by the OnePlus 11 on February 7. More here
A purple velvet gown belonging to Princess Diana has fetched over $600,000 at a Sotheby's auction-- more than five times the amount estimated. The dress is now the most expensive of Diana's iconic gowns to ever be auctioned, according to Forbes magazine. More here
