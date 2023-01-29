Last Updated : January 29, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market snaps 2-week run ahead of Budget; PSU Bank hit hardest
After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on the interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1. More here