    Last Updated : January 29, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market snaps 2-week run ahead of Budget; PSU Bank hit hardest

      After a firm start for the week, the market witnessed profit booking in the second half amid continued selling by FIIs, ignoring better Q3 earnings, while investors remained nervous ahead of the US FOMC meeting on the interest rate and Indian Union Budget on February 1. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Big Story

      Adani Group to release detailed reply on Hindenburg report post-FPO

    • Coronavirus

      Immune response strengthens with more time between jab and infection: Study

    • Auto

      2023 BMW X1 launched at a starting price of Rs 45.9 lakh; check details

    • Tech Tattle

      10 gadgets and technologies to watch out for in 2023

    • Tailpiece

      Princess Diana’s famous gown auctioned for record-breaking price

