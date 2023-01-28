English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : January 28, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Pre-Budget bloodbath sees wipeout of Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth

      The market succumbed to major selling pressure on January 27, with the benchmark indices falling nearly 2 percent despite a positive trend in global peers, as participants turned cautious ahead of key events next week – Union Budget 2023 and the US Federal Reserve meeting. Bears took a strong lead for a second consecutive session, which resulted in a loss of Rs 11.75 lakh crore of wealth during 2 sessions, as the BSE market capitalisation fell from Rs 280.39 lakh crore, to 268.64 lakh crore as of 14:46 hours IST. Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


    • Big Story

      Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 2%

    • Budget 2023 Expectations

      10 key areas to watch out for

    • Your Money

      Faced with a job loss? How to keep money troubles away

    • Startup Tales

      Inside Sharechat’s crisis: absent founders, flurry of management exits, spiralling losses

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 11R 5G variants leaked in India, OnePlus Pad design revealed

    tags #Adani Group stocks. #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #OnePlus 11R #Sharechat crisis #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!