Market Buzz US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. More The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27 Tomorrow:

Prime Minister to address NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground on 28 January

Celebrating Data Privacy Day - 28th January 2023

The next-gen BMW X1 is expected to be launched at the third BMW Joytown festival in Bangalore on January 28, 2023 Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27Prime Minister to address NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground on 28 JanuaryCelebrating Data Privacy Day - 28th January 2023The next-gen BMW X1 is expected to be launched at the third BMW Joytown festival in Bangalore on January 28, 2023

Big Story Hindenburg says if Adani Group files lawsuit it will demand company documents

Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate. More Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate. More here

Coronavirus Mansukh Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. More Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. More here

Auto EV Push: Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30

In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. More In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. More here

Tech Tattle OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more

OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six. More OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six. More here