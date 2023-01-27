 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27 Tomorrow:
Prime Minister to address NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground on 28 January
Celebrating Data Privacy Day - 28th January 2023
The next-gen BMW X1 is expected to be launched at the third BMW Joytown festival in Bangalore on January 28, 2023

Big Story
Hindenburg says if Adani Group files lawsuit it will demand company documents

Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate. More here

Coronavirus
Mansukh Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. More here

Auto
EV Push: Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30

In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. More here

Tech Tattle
OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more

OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six. More here

Tailpiece
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing will begin in the coming months: All your questions answered

However, this only spells the end for Free password sharing on Netflix as the platform is gearing up to roll out paid password sharing to a global audience. More here