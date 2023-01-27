Last Updated : January 27, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27
Tomorrow:
Prime Minister to address NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground on 28 January
Celebrating Data Privacy Day - 28th January 2023
The next-gen BMW X1 is expected to be launched at the third BMW Joytown festival in Bangalore on January 28, 2023
Big Story
Hindenburg says if Adani Group files lawsuit it will demand company documents
Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate. More here
Coronavirus
Mansukh Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday. More here
Auto
EV Push: Suzuki to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by FY30
In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. More here
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Pad to launch in India on February 7 alongside OnePlus 11, smart TV and more
OnePlus’ Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the company in India as the number of products arriving at the event has now reached six. More here
Tailpiece
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing will begin in the coming months: All your questions answered
However, this only spells the end for Free password sharing on Netflix as the platform is gearing up to roll out paid password sharing to a global audience. More here