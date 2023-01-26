Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a travel technology company, plunged nearly 10 percent on January 25 after it announced a hefty Rs 35 interim dividend. More here.
iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter unveil on January 26: Claims to be SUV of scooters with 150 km
Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners from 26 January for seamless passenger entry.
Audi to unveil the activesphere EV concept on January 26 Tomorrow:
Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27
Kishore Biyani has stepped down as Chairman of the suspended board of the debt-ridden Future Retail, which is currently facing insolvency proceedings. More here
Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday, discounted the need to take the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given the current evidence regarding the coronavirus and variants. More here
Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. More here
Google will allow device makers to license individual Google apps to pre-install on their devices and shortly roll out third-party in-app billing to all apps and games in India, as the tech giant makes sweeping changes to its Android and Play business in the country to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s recent antitrust directives. More here
The crust is the layer that makes up the Earth’s surface. This layer contains all know life on Earth. Then comes mantle, which is about 2,880 km thick, composed of dark, dense rock, similar to oceanic basalt. More here