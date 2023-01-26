Market Buzz This smallcap company lines up hefty dividend, but stock plunges over 9%

Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a travel technology company, plunged nearly 10 percent on January 25 after it announced a hefty Rs 35 interim dividend. More Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a travel technology company, plunged nearly 10 percent on January 25 after it announced a hefty Rs 35 interim dividend. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: 74th Republic Day 2023

iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter unveil on January 26: Claims to be SUV of scooters with 150 km

Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners from 26 January for seamless passenger entry.

Audi to unveil the activesphere EV concept on January 26 Tomorrow:

Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023

PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27

Big Story Kishore Biyani steps down as Chairman, Director of Future Retail

Kishore Biyani has stepped down as Chairman of the suspended board of the debt-ridden Future Retail, which is currently facing insolvency proceedings. More Kishore Biyani has stepped down as Chairman of the suspended board of the debt-ridden Future Retail, which is currently facing insolvency proceedings. More here

Coronavirus No need for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given current evidence: Dr Gangakhedkar

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday, discounted the need to take the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given the current evidence regarding the coronavirus and variants. More Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday, discounted the need to take the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given the current evidence regarding the coronavirus and variants. More here

Auto Tata Motors back in black with Q3 net profit at Rs 2,958 crore; beats estimates

Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. More Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. More here

Tech Tattle Google tweaks Android licensing terms in India, allows third-party billing for all apps

Google will allow device makers to license individual Google apps to pre-install on their devices and shortly roll out third-party in-app billing to all apps and games in India, as the tech giant makes sweeping changes to its Android and Play business in the country to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s recent antitrust directives. More Google will allow device makers to license individual Google apps to pre-install on their devices and shortly roll out third-party in-app billing to all apps and games in India, as the tech giant makes sweeping changes to its Android and Play business in the country to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s recent antitrust directives. More here