    Last Updated : January 26, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      This smallcap company lines up hefty dividend, but stock plunges over 9%


      Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a travel technology company, plunged nearly 10 percent on January 25 after it announced a hefty Rs 35 interim dividend. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today:
      74th Republic Day 2023
      iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter unveil on January 26: Claims to be SUV of scooters with 150 km
      Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners from 26 January for seamless passenger entry.
      Audi to unveil the activesphere EV concept on January 26
      Tomorrow:
      Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for Friday 27 Jan 2023
      PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27
      SCO Film Festival to be held in Mumbai from Jan 27

    • Big Story

      Kishore Biyani steps down as Chairman, Director of Future Retail


      Kishore Biyani has stepped down as Chairman of the suspended board of the debt-ridden Future Retail, which is currently facing insolvency proceedings. More here

    • Coronavirus

      No need for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given current evidence: Dr Gangakhedkar


      Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Tuesday, discounted the need to take the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given the current evidence regarding the coronavirus and variants. More here

    • Auto

      Tata Motors back in black with Q3 net profit at Rs 2,958 crore; beats estimates


      Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google tweaks Android licensing terms in India, allows third-party billing for all apps


      Google will allow device makers to license individual Google apps to pre-install on their devices and shortly roll out third-party in-app billing to all apps and games in India, as the tech giant makes sweeping changes to its Android and Play business in the country to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s recent antitrust directives. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Earth’s inner core may have started spinning in opposite direction: Here's what we know


      The crust is the layer that makes up the Earth’s surface. This layer contains all know life on Earth. Then comes mantle, which is about 2,880 km thick, composed of dark, dense rock, similar to oceanic basalt. More here

