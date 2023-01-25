India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service and primary analyst for India. More here
JEE main session 1, day 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted
RSS chief to arrive in Jaipur for 5-day visit Tomorrow: 74th Republic Day 2023
iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter unveil on January 26: Claims to be SUV of scooters with 150 km
Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners from 26 January for seamless passenger entry.
Audi to unveil the activesphere EV concept on January 26
Tata Trusts on January 24 announced the elevation of its internal candidate Siddharth Sharma as the chief executive officer, and has decided to bring Ford Foundation official Aparna Uppaluri onboard as its chief operating officer. More here
The number of detected trafficking victims fell 11% in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available in most countries, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its seventh Global Report on Trafficking in Persons. More here
Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors which are major players in the Indian two wheeler market have released their EVs,since HMSI has not yet entered the market, Ogata explained that he does not feel that HMSI is late in developing their EVs. More here
The year 2022 was bad for US-based technology companies listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq 100 index fell by 32 percent in 2022, making it among the worst years for US indices since 2008. The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and also the return to work post COVID-19 lockdowns, weren’t good news for tech companies that weren’t prepared for the shift in work styles. More here
Oscars 2023 nominations are all set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. All eyes will be on the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress. The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films -- and have been shortlisted. Viewers will know soon if the Indian entries get Oscar nominations. Nominees for Oscars 2023 will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time). More here