Market Buzz Growth to slow in 2023-24, but India to remain among the 'healthiest' in G-20: Moody’s | MC Interview India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service and primary analyst for India. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case

JEE main session 1, day 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted

RSS chief to arrive in Jaipur for 5-day visit Tomorrow: 74th Republic Day 2023

iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter unveil on January 26: Claims to be SUV of scooters with 150 km

Mumbai Airport to introduce 2D barcode scanners from 26 January for seamless passenger entry.

Big Story Tata Trusts top deck: Siddharth Sharma named CEO, Aparna Uppaluri COO

Tata Trusts on January 24 announced the elevation of its internal candidate Siddharth Sharma as the chief executive officer, and has decided to bring Ford Foundation official Aparna Uppaluri onboard as its chief operating officer. More here

Coronavirus COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: UN

The number of detected trafficking victims fell 11% in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available in most countries, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its seventh Global Report on Trafficking in Persons. More here

Auto Honda plans to vroom into Indian EV space with first vehicle by March next year

Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors which are major players in the Indian two wheeler market have released their EVs,since HMSI has not yet entered the market, Ogata explained that he does not feel that HMSI is late in developing their EVs. More here

Tech Tattle How ChatGPT can disrupt your investment portfolio

The year 2022 was bad for US-based technology companies listed on the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq 100 index fell by 32 percent in 2022, making it among the worst years for US indices since 2008. The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates, and also the return to work post COVID-19 lockdowns, weren't good news for tech companies that weren't prepared for the shift in work styles. More here