Growth to slow in 2023-24, but India to remain among the 'healthiest' in G-20: Moody’s | MC Interview

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen declining to 5.6 percent in 2023-24, although it will still be one of the best performing large economies in the G-20, said Christian de Guzman - senior vice president at Moody's Investors Service and primary analyst for India. More here