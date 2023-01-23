 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jan 23, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

Market Buzz
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens

Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: India-UAE Partnership Summit starts
Parakram Diwas
India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine
Honda Activa Smart India launch Tomorrow: National Girl Child Day
India-Egypt defence talks
TMC to release manifesto for Meghalaya polls

Big Story
Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks

The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. More here

Coronavirus
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID-19 rules lifted

With the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, many people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassles of quarantine, potential lockdowns and suspension of travel. More here

Auto
KTM boss says scope of electric mobility 'highly overrated'

KTM, which is primarily into high-end racing bikes, has a 50.1:49.9 manufacturing JV with Bajaj Auto. It will also be selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak scooters from the Bajaj stable in Europe from the first quarter of 2024. More here

Tech Tattle
Google removes Smart Reply feature from Voice app

Google has removed the Smart Reply feature from its Voice app on iOS and Android. The feature would look at a message and suggest up to three responses that a user could use. More here

Tailpiece
Move over, biscuits. Youngsters in UK prefer samosa with tea, finds survey

Dr Sharon Hall of United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) suggested younger people likely preferred "nutty or spicy flavours" as they evoked memories of dishes eaten on gap years while travelling around the world. More here