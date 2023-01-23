Market Buzz FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: India-UAE Partnership Summit starts

Parakram Diwas

India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine

Honda Activa Smart India launch Tomorrow: National Girl Child Day

India-Egypt defence talks

TMC to release manifesto for Meghalaya polls

Big Story Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. More here

Coronavirus China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID-19 rules lifted With the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, many people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassles of quarantine, potential lockdowns and suspension of travel. More here

Auto KTM boss says scope of electric mobility 'highly overrated' KTM, which is primarily into high-end racing bikes, has a 50.1:49.9 manufacturing JV with Bajaj Auto. It will also be selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak scooters from the Bajaj stable in Europe from the first quarter of 2024. More here

Tech Tattle Google removes Smart Reply feature from Voice app Google has removed the Smart Reply feature from its Voice app on iOS and Android. The feature would look at a message and suggest up to three responses that a user could use. More here