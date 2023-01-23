Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions. More here
Today:
India-UAE Partnership Summit starts
Parakram Diwas
India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine
Honda Activa Smart India launch Tomorrow: National Girl Child Day
India-Egypt defence talks
TMC to release manifesto for Meghalaya polls
The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. More here
With the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, many people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassles of quarantine, potential lockdowns and suspension of travel. More here
KTM, which is primarily into high-end racing bikes, has a 50.1:49.9 manufacturing JV with Bajaj Auto. It will also be selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak scooters from the Bajaj stable in Europe from the first quarter of 2024. More here
Google has removed the Smart Reply feature from its Voice app on iOS and Android. The feature would look at a message and suggest up to three responses that a user could use. More here
Dr Sharon Hall of United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) suggested younger people likely preferred "nutty or spicy flavours" as they evoked memories of dishes eaten on gap years while travelling around the world. More here
