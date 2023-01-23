English
    Last Updated : January 23, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens

      Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India-UAE Partnership Summit starts
      Parakram Diwas
      India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine
      Honda Activa Smart India launch
      Tomorrow:
      National Girl Child Day
      India-Egypt defence talks

      TMC to release manifesto for Meghalaya polls

    • Big Story

      Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks

      The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming Budget as their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of Rs 1 lakh crore, sources said. More here

    • Coronavirus

      China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID-19 rules lifted

      With the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, many people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassles of quarantine, potential lockdowns and suspension of travel. More here

    • Auto

      KTM boss says scope of electric mobility 'highly overrated'

      KTM, which is primarily into high-end racing bikes, has a 50.1:49.9 manufacturing JV with Bajaj Auto. It will also be selling the electric model of the resurrected iconic Chetak scooters from the Bajaj stable in Europe from the first quarter of 2024. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google removes Smart Reply feature from Voice app

      Google has removed the Smart Reply feature from its Voice app on iOS and Android. The feature would look at a message and suggest up to three responses that a user could use. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Move over, biscuits. Youngsters in UK prefer samosa with tea, finds survey

      Dr Sharon Hall of United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) suggested younger people likely preferred "nutty or spicy flavours" as they evoked memories of dishes eaten on gap years while travelling around the world. More here

