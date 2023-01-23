Last Updated : January 23, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions.