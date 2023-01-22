Market Buzz Gautam Adani plans on IPOs for at least five companies Gautam Adani plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Hockey World Cup match 2023: India vs New Zealand

PM Modi to attend conference of DGPs/ IGPs in Delhi

Congress Praja Dhwani Yatra to enter Mangaluru Tomorrow India-UAE Partnership Summit starts

India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine

Honda Activa Smart India launch

Big Story Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new DGCA director general Vikram Dev Dutt will take over as the head of the aviation sector regulator on February 28, upon the superannuation of incumbent DGCA chief Arun Kumar. More here

Coronavirus First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on January 26 Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said. More here

Your Money How to invest in gold when prices ride high Having a 5-15 percent allocation to gold is a prudent approach towards long-term portfolio management. And while 5 percent or lower may be too small to bear any material impact on the overall returns or risk, it shouldn’t also have more than 15 percent allocation. More here

Tech Tattle Helpful resources on ChatGPT to get you started ChatGPT is poised to change how we work and when that moment arrives, you don't want to get left behind. It will create new positions in the work environment that require a specific set of skills. More here