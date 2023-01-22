Gautam Adani plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies between 2026 and 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base. More here
Hockey World Cup match 2023: India vs New Zealand
PM Modi to attend conference of DGPs/ IGPs in Delhi
Congress Praja Dhwani Yatra to enter Mangaluru Tomorrow India-UAE Partnership Summit starts
India Navy to commission Kalvari class submarine
Honda Activa Smart India launch
Hockey World Cup match 2023: India vs New Zealand
Vikram Dev Dutt will take over as the head of the aviation sector regulator on February 28, upon the superannuation of incumbent DGCA chief Arun Kumar. More here
Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said. More here
Having a 5-15 percent allocation to gold is a prudent approach towards long-term portfolio management. And while 5 percent or lower may be too small to bear any material impact on the overall returns or risk, it shouldn’t also have more than 15 percent allocation. More here
ChatGPT is poised to change how we work and when that moment arrives, you don't want to get left behind. It will create new positions in the work environment that require a specific set of skills. More here
Miley Cyrus' new song Flowers, an energetic track about, singlehood, smashed records this week --from Spotify to music charts. Flowers was streamed 101,838,799 times on Spotify, since it debuted on January 12. More here
