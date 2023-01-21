Market Buzz RIL Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 17,806 crore, revenue rises 15% YoY Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago. Read more.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today National Entrance cum Scholarship Test for UG & PG to be held

This year’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to commence

8th India International Science Festival begins in Bhopal Tomorrow Fast lines to be closed for 5 hrs from Churchgate-Mumbai Central

WFA chief will answer allegations of sexual harassment after federation AGM

Business20 inception meet in Gandhinagar under G20

Big Story Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of the workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail. Read more.

Coronavirus Union Minister Chandrasekhar says Pfizer tried to bully government into giving indemnity to supply COVID jab Sharing a tweet of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla evading questions on the efficacy of the firm’s COVID vaccine at Davos, Chandrasekhar said the senior leadership of the opposition Congress kept pushing for procuring the foreign vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

Auto Bentley launches Bentayga Extended Wheelbase for Rs 6 crore Bentley Motors Limited announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors on January 20. The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations, customization and government taxes. Read More

Tech Tattle Instagram new feature 'quiet mode' encourages users to take a break from the platform Instagram recently rolled out a new feature called ‘quiet mode’. Instagram’s new feature is currently only available in limited regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that ‘queit mode’ would be available to a wider audience soon. Read more.