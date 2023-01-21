Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago. Read more.
Today
National Entrance cum Scholarship Test for UG & PG to be held
This year’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to commence
8th India International Science Festival begins in Bhopal Tomorrow Fast lines to be closed for 5 hrs from Churchgate-Mumbai Central
WFA chief will answer allegations of sexual harassment after federation AGM
Business20 inception meet in Gandhinagar under G20
Today
National Entrance cum Scholarship Test for UG & PG to be held
As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of the workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail. Read more.
As tech layoffs intensify across companies, Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of the workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a mail. Read more.
Sharing a tweet of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla evading questions on the efficacy of the firm’s COVID vaccine at Davos, Chandrasekhar said the senior leadership of the opposition Congress kept pushing for procuring the foreign vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
Sharing a tweet of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla evading questions on the efficacy of the firm’s COVID vaccine at Davos, Chandrasekhar said the senior leadership of the opposition Congress kept pushing for procuring the foreign vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
Bentley Motors Limited announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors on January 20. The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations, customization and government taxes. Read More
Bentley Motors Limited announced the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) in the Indian market with their official partner, Exclusive Motors on January 20. The new variant of the ultra-luxury Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations, customization and government taxes. Read More
Instagram recently rolled out a new feature called ‘quiet mode’. Instagram’s new feature is currently only available in limited regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that ‘queit mode’ would be available to a wider audience soon. Read more.
Instagram recently rolled out a new feature called ‘quiet mode’. Instagram’s new feature is currently only available in limited regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that ‘queit mode’ would be available to a wider audience soon. Read more.
Bollywood has been going through a rough patch and is counting on 2023 releases, especially the first multi-starrer and big-ticket venture ‘Pathaan’, to turn its fortunes. Pathaan is expected to help the Hindi film industry, which has seen collections dip by 28 percent in 2022 at Rs 3,481 crore versus Rs 4,817 crore in 2019. Read more.
Bollywood has been going through a rough patch and is counting on 2023 releases, especially the first multi-starrer and big-ticket venture ‘Pathaan’, to turn its fortunes. Pathaan is expected to help the Hindi film industry, which has seen collections dip by 28 percent in 2022 at Rs 3,481 crore versus Rs 4,817 crore in 2019. Read more.