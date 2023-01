Tailpiece

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to release in theatres on January 25. All you need to know about the film

Bollywood has been going through a rough patch and is counting on 2023 releases, especially the first multi-starrer and big-ticket venture ‘Pathaan’, to turn its fortunes. Pathaan is expected to help the Hindi film industry, which has seen collections dip by 28 percent in 2022 at Rs 3,481 crore versus Rs 4,817 crore in 2019. Read more.