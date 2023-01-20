In a surprise move, the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 approved a proposal to increase royalty and other fees to parent Unilever Plc by 80 basis points to 3.45 percent, which will likely hurt the company and shareholders. More here
Today:
RIL to release Q3 earnings
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch
WhiteOak Capital NFO opens
PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters Tomorrow: India vs New Zealand ODI
India-UAE Partnership Summit opens
BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra starts
The Supreme Court on January 19 declined to stay Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order of slapping Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the company for exploiting its dominant position in the Indian market for Android. More here
Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its premium SUV Grand Vitara with the aim to reach over 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and neighboring regions. More here
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1. While details about the Galaxy S23 series is still under wraps, a new leak has emerged giving us an in-depth look at the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. More here
Figure out if you are running short of the permissible tax-saving investments. Many of your existing commitments qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C. For example, you could already be repaying a home loan, contributing to your EPF or paying life insurance premium. More here
The British Academy film awards announced their nominations for 2023 and "All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. More here
