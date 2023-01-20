Market Buzz HUL’s 80 bps royalty hike to Unilever will hurt, says Jefferies In a surprise move, the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 approved a proposal to increase royalty and other fees to parent Unilever Plc by 80 basis points to 3.45 percent, which will likely hurt the company and shareholders. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: RIL to release Q3 earnings

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launch

WhiteOak Capital NFO opens

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters Tomorrow: India vs New Zealand ODI

India-UAE Partnership Summit opens

BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra starts

Big Story Google vs CCI: SC declines to stay order; extends time to comply The Supreme Court on January 19 declined to stay Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s order of slapping Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the company for exploiting its dominant position in the Indian market for Android. More here

Auto Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara SUV shipped for export Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its premium SUV Grand Vitara with the aim to reach over 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and neighboring regions. More here

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of launch The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1. While details about the Galaxy S23 series is still under wraps, a new leak has emerged giving us an in-depth look at the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. More here

Your Money Top 5 tax saving investments for last minute tax planning Figure out if you are running short of the permissible tax-saving investments. Many of your existing commitments qualify for tax deductions under Section 80C. For example, you could already be repaying a home loan, contributing to your EPF or paying life insurance premium. More here