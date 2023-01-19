Market Buzz Adani Enterprises to float Rs 20,000-crore FPO on Jan 27; allocate 50% to capex funding The Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public issue of Adani Enterprises Ltd will open on January 27 and close on January 31, while bidding by anchor investors will start on January 25, according to the company's red herring prospectus. Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach J&K



PM Modi to visit Karnataka & Maharashtra



‘The Kashmir Files’ to re-release in theatres Tomorrow:

First selection list for Delhi nursery admissions 2023-24



Mumbai Metro Line 2A from Andheri West to commence service



YRF to open advance booking for 'Pathaan' in India



Big Story Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, almost 5% global workforce, as tech layoffs intensify The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations. The layoffs represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today," CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.

Coronavirus SII seeks inclusion of Covid jab Covovax in CoWIN portal as heterologous booster dose for adults The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 16 approved market authorisation for Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Auto Tata Nexon EV prices cut by Rs 85,000; top variant now matches Mahindra XUV400's top price Indian SUV-maker Mahindra and Mahindra launched its first electric SUV, the XUV400, for a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Just two days have passed since then, and the SUV's top rival the Tata Nexon sees a price drop of nearly Rs 85,000 depending on the variant.

Tech Tattle Twitter offers new annual plan for subscription service Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it was offering an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, at a discount to its monthly price. Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.