The Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public issue of Adani Enterprises Ltd will open on January 27 and close on January 31, while bidding by anchor investors will start on January 25, according to the company's red herring prospectus. Read More
The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations. The layoffs represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today," CEO Satya Nadella said in an email to employees. Read More
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 16 approved market authorisation for Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. Read More
Indian SUV-maker Mahindra and Mahindra launched its first electric SUV, the XUV400, for a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Just two days have passed since then, and the SUV’s top rival the Tata Nexon sees a price drop of nearly Rs 85,000 depending on the variant. Read More
Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it was offering an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, at a discount to its monthly price. Users can subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices. Read More
An amusement park in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh was closed for two hours for the exclusive use of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, local reports said. According to park officials, the Boulevard World amusement park was shut down to the public for two hours to accommodate the private visit of the Portuguese footballer and his family. Read More
