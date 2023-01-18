 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
D-Mart’s thinning profit margins signal new pain point for investors

Thinning profit margins at Avenue Supermarts, the owner and operator of D-Mart stores, are worrying investors after the company’s net profit in the December quarter missed analyst estimates. Read More

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today Supreme Court to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order
First G20 Health Working Group meeting in Trivandrum begins
Mamata Banerjee to visit poll-bound Meghalaya Tomorrow PM Modi to inaugurate two new Mumbai metro lines
EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Sri Lanka
Odisha to resume Covid-19 vaccination

Big Story
Davos 2023 | Byju's 2.0 will be much better, the worst is over for us: Byju Raveendran

The year 2022 was indeed a time of reckoning for the world's most-valued edtech startup, Byju's, as the company had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs. But its founder, Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech titan. Read More

Coronavirus
India's fight against COVID sets positive global example: Gates Foundation's Mark Suzman

Mark Suzman emphasised that in the midst of the pandemic, India has appeared as a 'bright spot'. He cited various steps taken by India such as vaccination and nutrition campaigns and sanitation campaigns in helping India conduct inoculation at a massive scale. Read More

Auto
Maruti Suzuki: What does the Street think about the auto major's SUV push?

The Street has reacted positively to Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL’s) push into the SUV segment, at the Auto Expo, with analysts commenting on the company possibly transforming itself and clawing back some of its lost market shares in two years. Read More

Tech Tattle
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max announced alongside new Mac mini

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. Read More

Tailpiece
Kerala man tastes success in Poland with ‘Malayali’ beer

A beer named Malayali is bridging the gap between Palakkad and Poland, one pint at a time. The brainchild of Chandramohan Nallur, Malayali is a beer made from European hops and Indian rice that’s slowly taking over the shelves of Polish bars. Read More