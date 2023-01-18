Market Buzz D-Mart’s thinning profit margins signal new pain point for investors Thinning profit margins at Avenue Supermarts, the owner and operator of D-Mart stores, are worrying investors after the company’s net profit in the December quarter missed analyst estimates. Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Supreme Court to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

First G20 Health Working Group meeting in Trivandrum begins

Mamata Banerjee to visit poll-bound Meghalaya Tomorrow PM Modi to inaugurate two new Mumbai metro lines

EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Sri Lanka

Odisha to resume Covid-19 vaccination

Big Story Davos 2023 | Byju's 2.0 will be much better, the worst is over for us: Byju Raveendran The year 2022 was indeed a time of reckoning for the world's most-valued edtech startup, Byju's, as the company had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs. But its founder, Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech titan. Read More

Coronavirus India's fight against COVID sets positive global example: Gates Foundation's Mark Suzman Mark Suzman emphasised that in the midst of the pandemic, India has appeared as a 'bright spot'. He cited various steps taken by India such as vaccination and nutrition campaigns and sanitation campaigns in helping India conduct inoculation at a massive scale. Read More

Auto Maruti Suzuki: What does the Street think about the auto major's SUV push? The Street has reacted positively to Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL’s) push into the SUV segment, at the Auto Expo, with analysts commenting on the company possibly transforming itself and clawing back some of its lost market shares in two years. Read More

Tech Tattle Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max announced alongside new Mac mini The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. Read More