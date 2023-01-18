Thinning profit margins at Avenue Supermarts, the owner and operator of D-Mart stores, are worrying investors after the company’s net profit in the December quarter missed analyst estimates. Read More
The year 2022 was indeed a time of reckoning for the world's most-valued edtech startup, Byju's, as the company had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs. But its founder, Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech titan.
Mark Suzman emphasised that in the midst of the pandemic, India has appeared as a 'bright spot'. He cited various steps taken by India such as vaccination and nutrition campaigns and sanitation campaigns in helping India conduct inoculation at a massive scale.
The Street has reacted positively to Maruti Suzuki's (MSIL's) push into the SUV segment, at the Auto Expo, with analysts commenting on the company possibly transforming itself and clawing back some of its lost market shares in two years.
The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. The new 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 2,49,990 in India.
A beer named Malayali is bridging the gap between Palakkad and Poland, one pint at a time. The brainchild of Chandramohan Nallur, Malayali is a beer made from European hops and Indian rice that's slowly taking over the shelves of Polish bars.
