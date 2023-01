Big Story

Davos 2023 | Byju's 2.0 will be much better, the worst is over for us: Byju Raveendran

The year 2022 was indeed a time of reckoning for the world's most-valued edtech startup, Byju's, as the company had come under fire for accounting irregularities, alleged mis-selling of courses, and mass lay-offs. But its founder, Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech titan. Read More