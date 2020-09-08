Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:24 AM IST
Markets Buzz
More women taking to equity markets during COVID-19?
Women participation in equity markets has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, say experts. Read here
Big Story
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar arrested
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on September 7, arrested former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Read here
Your Money
How to strengthen your critical illness policy
While everyone has taken to paying more attention to their health particularly surrounding COVID-19, equal attention needs to be given to other illnesses. Here is how you can strengthen your existing critical illness policy.
Global Watch
UK reviews video tour of jail cell where Nirav Modi will be kept
The UK court hearing the extradition case of Nirav Modi has reviewed a recently-shot video of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail where the fugitive diamantaire is to be held if he is extradited to face the fraud and money laundering charges brought by the Indian government. Read here to know more about the Nirav Modi case.
Tech Tattle
New mental health helpline launched by Centre
The Centre has launched a 24X7 toll free mental rehabilitation helpline for providing psychological support to people. Read here to know how it works and how you may access it.
Startup Tales
Digitising small businesses in Indonesia
A little after graduating from BITS Pilani, Krishnan Menon did not follow his batchmates to the United States or local tech hub Bengaluru. Instead, he decided to fulfill his startup dreams by moving to Indonesia. Read here
Tailpiece
Smelly fish that can only be opened outdoor
Likened to the smell of rotten eggs, surstromming is so smelly that it can only be opened outdoorEs. Read here to know why this Swedish delicacy has got people's attention.
