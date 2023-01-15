Market Buzz 27 smallcaps gain 10-34% as market bounces back; midcap index flat Market closed with a gain of 0.5 percent amid volatility for the week ended January 13, and pared some of the previous week's losses. Continued selling by FIIs and buying from DIIs, better than expected CPI data from US and India and positive start to the earnings from IT majors boosted the investor sentiment. Among the Small-cap, BCL Industries, Sterling Tools, KBC Global, Goldiam International, Transformers and Rectifiers India, Rategain Travel Technologies, Kolte-Patil Developers, Cressanda Solution and Edelweiss Financial Services added 16-34 percent. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Mumbai Marathon

Bengaluru airport's terminal 2 to begin operations

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express to be inaugurated Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express train to run from tomorrow

SC to hear Google plea against CCI penalty

Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking

Karnataka Congress to release a separate manifesto for women

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch

Big Story HDFC Bank Q3 Results | A look at 4 key highlights from the earnings HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, on January 14 reported strong double-digit growth in its net profit and a healthy jump in consolidated advances. Here are key four highlights from the bank’s earnings report card. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations What tax experts really want from the finance minister It’s been long since any significant changes have been made in the income tax rates (old regime) applicable to individual taxpayers, or to the deduction limits under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This, and more, are what taxpayers and experts expect from Budget 2023. Read here.

Automobile Maruti Suzuki Jimny already commands a 3-month waitlist Within a couple of days of unveiling the Jimny at the Auto Expo, has bagged bookings of 3,000 units of the lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV). Anticipating robust orders for Jimny in the coming days, a senior company official claimed that the waiting period for this model has already gone up to three months. Read more details here.

Technology Top news from the world of technology this week Galaxy S23 series launch date announced, PC shipments fall, Spotify down, and more. Click here to read.