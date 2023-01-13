Market Buzz

Wipro Q3 Preview | Revenue to jump 14% YoY, net profit to be flat; all eyes on Q4 guidance

Wipro Q3 numbers are expected to be released after market hours on January 13. The company might post revenue growth of 1 percent sequentially in constant currency (CC) terms, believe analysts, which will be in line with the management’s guidance of 0.5-2 percent. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 23,436 crore, registering 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax is expected to be flat at Rs 2,952 crore. These numbers indicate sequential growth of 3.5 percent for revenue and 11 percent for net profit. Read here.