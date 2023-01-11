Market Buzz SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route Back in September last year, SEBI had eased rules for OFS by non-promoter shareholders by eliminating the requirement of a minimum shareholding. Till then, non-promoter shareholders who held a 10 percent stake in the company were permitted to sell their shares via the OFS route. Read More

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Akasa Air to start operations from Mopa, North Goa

Indo-US Trade Policy Forum to meet in Washington

All India Presiding officers' Conference begins in Jaipur Tomorrow Last day for UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 registration

Water supply to be affected in many parts of Delhi

PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi

Big Story World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7 percent this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020. Read More

Coronavirus All you need to know about Paxlovid, the most promising COVID-19 drug Drug makers Hetero Pharma and Zenara Pharmaceuticals have announced that they have received regulatory approvals for their versions of Paxlovid, after proving the safety and efficacy of the drug through bioequivalence studies. Sources say the drugs will be launched in India by the end of this month. Read More

Auto Models unleashed by OEMs during last Expo relevant even now Auto Expo 2020, which witnessed a turnout of 600,000+ visitors, saw the participation of many global automakers, such as Great Wall Motors (including namesake and Haval brands), Haima Automobile (in association with Bird Group), Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motor, Renault, Škoda Auto, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, etc. Some of them, however, have opted out this time around due to their own reasons. Read More

Tech Tattle Meta rolls out new ad variance system to create "equitable distribution" of ads In a blog post announcing the system, Meta said that they had launched the new system for housing ads in the United States. Over the coming year, this will grow to include US employment and credit ads. Read More