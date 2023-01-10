Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech. More here
Today
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab
World Hindi Day
IQOO 11 5G India launch Tomorrow Golden Globe Awards 2023
India-US trade policy forum
Today
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said financial bids for IDBI Bank will be called only after due diligence and the minimum timeline for this is set to 3-4 months. More here
Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said financial bids for IDBI Bank will be called only after due diligence and the minimum timeline for this is set to 3-4 months. More here
The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said. More here
The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said. More here
Oppo hasn’t confirmed the price of the A78 5G yet, although reports suggest that the phone will feature a starting price of Rs 19,000 in the country. More here
Oppo hasn’t confirmed the price of the A78 5G yet, although reports suggest that the phone will feature a starting price of Rs 19,000 in the country. More here
Rising interest rates in the Indian economy made fixed deposits (FD) attractive in the past year but as experts see the rate hike cycle coming to an end, the big question is: is now a good time to invest in FDs? Or shall we wait a while longer? More here
Rising interest rates in the Indian economy made fixed deposits (FD) attractive in the past year but as experts see the rate hike cycle coming to an end, the big question is: is now a good time to invest in FDs? Or shall we wait a while longer? More here
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are back on NBC with a show that will attempt to win the trust of viewers and participants. More here
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are back on NBC with a show that will attempt to win the trust of viewers and participants. More here