 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Earnings key risk for tech stocks after worst year since 2008

Relieved to have turned the page on the worst year for stocks in more than a decade, investors are finding that pricey share valuations and shrinking earnings still stand in the way of any swift bounceback for Big Tech. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab
World Hindi Day
IQOO 11 5G India launch Tomorrow Golden Globe Awards 2023
India-US trade policy forum

Big Story
IDBI Bank: Foreign institutions showing interest; govt, LIC will exit eventually, says DIPAM Secy

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said financial bids for IDBI Bank will be called only after due diligence and the minimum timeline for this is set to 3-4 months. More here

Coronavirus Check
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in US trial

The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said. More here

Tech Tattle
Oppo A78 5G affordable 5G smartphone launched with 50 MP dual cameras

Oppo hasn’t confirmed the price of the A78 5G yet, although reports suggest that the phone will feature a starting price of Rs 19,000 in the country. More here

Your Money
Is this the right time to invest in FDs or should you wait for a month?

Rising interest rates in the Indian economy made fixed deposits (FD) attractive in the past year but as experts see the rate hike cycle coming to an end, the big question is: is now a good time to invest in FDs? Or shall we wait a while longer? More here

Tailpiece
The Golden Globes: How to Watch the Show’s Rehabilitation Attempt

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are back on NBC with a show that will attempt to win the trust of viewers and participants. More here