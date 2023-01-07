Inflation remains the biggest worry as higher rates for a longer period spell elevated risks to the equity markets amid continuing geopolitical crises. More here
Today:
Digital India Awards 2022
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas
India-Sri Lanka T20 match Tomorrow: China to reopen borders
International kite festival
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention
Today:
Digital India Awards 2022
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent. More here
India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent. More here
Top virologists associated with the Indian Academy of Science have said that in a country like India carrying out COVID-19 testing on all suspects or mild upper respiratory infections may dilute the efforts to test in high-risk groups, who need particular attention. More here
Top virologists associated with the Indian Academy of Science have said that in a country like India carrying out COVID-19 testing on all suspects or mild upper respiratory infections may dilute the efforts to test in high-risk groups, who need particular attention. More here
At the ongoing CES 2023, Sony introduced Project Leonardo, a customisable controller designed to help people with disabilities play games more easily. More here
At the ongoing CES 2023, Sony introduced Project Leonardo, a customisable controller designed to help people with disabilities play games more easily. More here
Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India, two people with knowledge of the ongoing review told Reuters, as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is expected to grow quickly from a small base. More here
Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India, two people with knowledge of the ongoing review told Reuters, as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is expected to grow quickly from a small base. More here
Prince Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare", details his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with his brother and heir to the throne Prince William. More here
Prince Harry's autobiography, titled "Spare", details his contempt for the British tabloids and his arguments with his brother and heir to the throne Prince William. More here