Market Buzz Markets flashing red again, here are the factors contributing to the fall Inflation remains the biggest worry as higher rates for a longer period spell elevated risks to the equity markets amid continuing geopolitical crises. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Digital India Awards 2022

Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

India-Sri Lanka T20 match Tomorrow: China to reopen borders

International kite festival

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Big Story Govt pegs India's FY23 GDP growth at 7% India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent. More here

Coronavirus Check COVID-19 testing in mild cases not necessary, say top virologists Top virologists associated with the Indian Academy of Science have said that in a country like India carrying out COVID-19 testing on all suspects or mild upper respiratory infections may dilute the efforts to test in high-risk groups, who need particular attention. More here

Tech Tattle Sony's new PS5 controller 'Project Leonardo' will make gaming easier for people with disabilities At the ongoing CES 2023, Sony introduced Project Leonardo, a customisable controller designed to help people with disabilities play games more easily. More here

Auto Renault considers making mass-market EVs in India: Report Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India, two people with knowledge of the ongoing review told Reuters, as part of a renewed push into a market where EV adoption is expected to grow quickly from a small base. More here