Markets Buzz
FIIs show healthy appetite for Indian stocks
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have accelerated their buying in the last two quarters, especially in the stocks that have more than doubled in the last year, data shows. In fact, FIIs raised stake in as many as 46 companies consistently in the last four quarters. Read the details here.
Big Story
China’s Tibet push raises border tensions
China is planning a more than $146 billion push to accelerate infrastructure investment in Tibet to step up development of the remote and impoverished southwestern region. Read here to know why Beijing's intent to bolster frontier security will heighten border tensions with India.
Your Money
Money and emotions don’t gel well
To make serious money from your investments, you need discipline. But you also need to maintain emotional discipline. The biggest money mistakes are committed when individuals let their emotions dictate their investment decisions. Here is how you can avoid this pitfall.
Global Watch
COVID vaccine remains elusive
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it does not expect widespread vaccination until mid-2021 and that "none of the vaccine candidates have a clear signal of efficacy at the level of at least 50 percent" sought by the body. Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
Akshay’s FAU-G to rival PUBG
Just days after India banned Chinese online multiplayer game PUBG Mobile, Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G) -- a multiplayer combat game that will be akin to PUBG. Read the details here.
Startup Tales
Kunal Shah’s business strategy
Chinese are leagues ahead of Indians and per capita income of urban China is far higher, says Kunal Shah, Founder and chief executive of fintech startup Cred. Shah says most second-time Indian entrepreneurs target the top 30-40 million customers because they know how difficult it is to monetise a business catering to everyone. Read here to know his business strategy.
Tailpiece
Rodent kebabs anyone?
A popular snack when food is bountiful, mice have become a vital source of protein in Malawi since the coronavirus outbreak aggravated food shortages and economic hardship. Seasoned and cooked to a crisp, mice are also sold at street stalls and markets across the southeast African country. Read here.
