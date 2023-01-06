Last Updated : January 06, 2023 / 06:24 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
After a year of struggle for consumer staples, 2023 looks promising for FMCG
The year 2022 was one of struggles for the Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies which battled simultaneously on two very important fronts — soaring raw material costs and food inflation on one side, and dismal rural demand on the other. However, the early shoots of a trend reversal have begun to showing up and the sector may finally come out of the woods this year. Read more here.