The legal glare India’s leading commodity exchange MCX finds itself under went up by another notch when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty on it for attempting to develop a spot trading platform without seeking the prior approval of the market regulator. Read More.
National conference of water ministers of states to begin in Bhopal
IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be first to land in MIA Goa
Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura Tomorrow:
SC to hear pleas on transfer of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages
Biden plans White House event marking Capitol Hill attack
GUJCET 2023 Application process begins
Of the Rs 19,744 crore outlay for the mission, the government has earmarked Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) solely for incentives on the production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers, which the government has termed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT). Read More.
Global airlines grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) has termed the COVID restrictions on China a 'knee-jerk' reinstatement of measures, which have proven "ineffective" in the last three years. Read More.
"The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as on a year-on-year basis. Factors like a healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility have translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said. Read More.
Dell has introduced six new laptops as part of the Alienware and G-series line-up. The new additions to the portfolio join an Aurora desktop, and a 500Hz gaming monitor in the announcements. Read More.
The incident is said to have occurred in November 2022. The woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran about the incident and the airline’s handling of the situation. The Tatas acquired the airline from the government in January 2022. Read More.
