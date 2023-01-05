Market Buzz MCX faces SEBI crackdown over 2018 spot trading platform development bid The legal glare India’s leading commodity exchange MCX finds itself under went up by another notch when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty on it for attempting to develop a spot trading platform without seeking the prior approval of the market regulator. Read More.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today:

National conference of water ministers of states to begin in Bhopal

IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to be first to land in MIA Goa

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura Tomorrow:

SC to hear pleas on transfer of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages

Biden plans White House event marking Capitol Hill attack

GUJCET 2023 Application process begins

Big Story Cabinet approves National Green Hydrogen Mission with initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore Of the Rs 19,744 crore outlay for the mission, the government has earmarked Rs 17,490 crore (88.6 percent) solely for incentives on the production of green hydrogen and manufacturing of electrolysers, which the government has termed Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT).

Coronavirus IATA terms COVID-19 restrictions on China a knee-jerk reinstatement of measures Global airlines grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) has termed the COVID restrictions on China a 'knee-jerk' reinstatement of measures, which have proven "ineffective" in the last three years.

Auto Honda Motorcycle domestic sales rise 11% at 2,33,151 units in December "The market is gaining steady momentum against previous months as well as on a year-on-year basis. Factors like a healthy festival season, good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility have translated well to rise in customer walk-ins and enquiries," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

Tech Tattle Dell unveils new Alienware/G-series laptops, Aurora desktop ahead of CES 2023 Dell has introduced six new laptops as part of the Alienware and G-series line-up. The new additions to the portfolio join an Aurora desktop, and a 500Hz gaming monitor in the announcements.