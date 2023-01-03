PSU banks and metals are two sectors that appear the most bullish on the medium-term charts and are likely to outperform the benchmark indices, Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol. At present, derivative data is neutral for the Nifty and does not give any convincing indication for directional up-move, the technical expert says. Therefore, the analyst markets believes that chances of hitting 19,000 in the Nifty in the January series are less. Read here.
Today
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video conferencing
Crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty to fraud
GATE 2023: Admit Card to release Tomorrow
IRB Infra to hold board meeting to consider a stock split
BF Investment board to consider voluntary delisting
Sundararaman Ramamurthy to join BSE as MD & CEO
Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch
OnePlus 11 launch in China
Volkswagen to unveil its new electric car
Today
A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the Union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. While four judges on the bench delivered the majority opinion upholding demonetisation, one judge held it unlawful.The majority has further held that the period for the exchange of notes, which was 52 days, cannot be said to be unreasonable. Read more here.
Markets have a lot of expectations for the upcoming budget that will set the tone for next year’s performance. As such, the government’s spending intentions are critical for the private sector to gauge the demand in the economy. In this regard, market participants have just four simple asks from the budget. Here they are.
Moneycontrol puts together five financial resolutions for you. Simple resolutions for a peaceful and joyous year ahead. Read here.
Should you buy, or rent? Should it be a ready-to-move-in apartment or an under-construction one? Here’s a list of to-dos, may-dos, and most certainly don’ts. Read here.
Cloud kitchens across the board saw brisk business on New Year's Eve, but categories like pizza and biryani reigned supreme when it came to customer preferences. Platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato reported record numbers. Read details here.
