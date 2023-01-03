Market Buzz This technical chartist sees less chance of hitting 19,000 by Nifty in January series PSU banks and metals are two sectors that appear the most bullish on the medium-term charts and are likely to outperform the benchmark indices, Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol. At present, derivative data is neutral for the Nifty and does not give any convincing indication for directional up-move, the technical expert says. Therefore, the analyst markets believes that chances of hitting 19,000 in the Nifty in the January series are less. Read here.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video conferencing

Crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty to fraud

GATE 2023: Admit Card to release Tomorrow

IRB Infra to hold board meeting to consider a stock split

BF Investment board to consider voluntary delisting

Sundararaman Ramamurthy to join BSE as MD & CEO

Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch

OnePlus 11 launch in China

Volkswagen to unveil its new electric car

Big Story SC upholds the 2016 decision on demonetisation by 4:1 majority verdict A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the Union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. While four judges on the bench delivered the majority opinion upholding demonetisation, one judge held it unlawful.The majority has further held that the period for the exchange of notes, which was 52 days, cannot be said to be unreasonable. Read more here.

Budget 2023 Expectations Markets want budget to spend more, leave capital gains tax alone Markets have a lot of expectations for the upcoming budget that will set the tone for next year’s performance. As such, the government’s spending intentions are critical for the private sector to gauge the demand in the economy. In this regard, market participants have just four simple asks from the budget. Here they are.

Your Money 2023 resolutions for your money box Moneycontrol puts together five financial resolutions for you. Simple resolutions for a peaceful and joyous year ahead. Read here.

Real Estate Here’s what you must keep in mind before buying property in 2023 Should you buy, or rent? Should it be a ready-to-move-in apartment or an under-construction one? Here’s a list of to-dos, may-dos, and most certainly don’ts. Read here.