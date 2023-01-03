Last Updated : January 03, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST
Market Buzz
This technical chartist sees less chance of hitting 19,000 by Nifty in January series
PSU banks and metals are two sectors that appear the most bullish on the medium-term charts and are likely to outperform the benchmark indices, Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol. At present, derivative data is neutral for the Nifty and does not give any convincing indication for directional up-move, the technical expert says. Therefore, the analyst markets believes that chances of hitting 19,000 in the Nifty in the January series are less. Read here.