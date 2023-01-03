English
    Last Updated : January 03, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      This technical chartist sees less chance of hitting 19,000 by Nifty in January series

      PSU banks and metals are two sectors that appear the most bullish on the medium-term charts and are likely to outperform the benchmark indices, Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares during an interaction with Moneycontrol. At present, derivative data is neutral for the Nifty and does not give any convincing indication for directional up-move, the technical expert says. Therefore, the analyst markets believes that chances of hitting 19,000 in the Nifty in the January series are less. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Uttar Pradesh
      PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video conferencing
      Crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty to fraud
      GATE 2023: Admit Card to release
      Tomorrow
      IRB Infra to hold board meeting to consider a stock split
      BF Investment board to consider voluntary delisting
      Sundararaman Ramamurthy to join BSE as MD & CEO
      Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch
      OnePlus 11 launch in China

      Volkswagen to unveil its new electric car

    • Big Story

      SC upholds the 2016 decision on demonetisation by 4:1 majority verdict

      A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the Union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. While four judges on the bench delivered the majority opinion upholding demonetisation, one judge held it unlawful.The majority has further held that the period for the exchange of notes, which was 52 days, cannot be said to be unreasonable. Read more here.

    • Budget 2023 Expectations

      Markets want budget to spend more, leave capital gains tax alone

      Markets have a lot of expectations for the upcoming budget that will set the tone for next year’s performance. As such, the government’s spending intentions are critical for the private sector to gauge the demand in the economy. In this regard, market participants have just four simple asks from the budget. Here they are.

    • Your Money

      2023 resolutions for your money box

      Moneycontrol puts together five financial resolutions for you. Simple resolutions for a peaceful and joyous year ahead. Read here.

    • Real Estate

      Here’s what you must keep in mind before buying property in 2023

      Should you buy, or rent? Should it be a ready-to-move-in apartment or an under-construction one? Here’s a list of to-dos, may-dos, and most certainly don’ts. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      From pizzas to biryanis, here's what India ordered on New Year's Eve

      Cloud kitchens across the board saw brisk business on New Year's Eve, but categories like pizza and biryani reigned supreme when it came to customer preferences. Platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato reported record numbers. Read details here.

