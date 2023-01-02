Market Buzz Here are stocks that are widely tracked ahead of the Budget With the Union Budget barely a month away, a section of the market will be eyeing tactical bets that could pay off if some of the policy expectations come through. Stocks from the railways, infrastructure, defence, divestment and renewables segments would be in focus. Here are 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus in the countdown to the Budget. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

SC verdict on pleas against Centre's demonetisation decision

RSS to hold 6-day national coordination meet in Goa

CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 to begin

BCCI CAC to conduct national selection committee interviews Tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress via video conferencing

Crypto exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried to plead not guilty to fraud

GATE 2023: Admit Card to release

Big Story GST collections rise to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December, up 2.5% from November India collected Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December, the finance ministry said on January 1. At Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the GST collections for December were up 15.2 percent compared to the last month of 2021, and 2.5 percent higher from November. Read here for details.

Your Money Does size of mutual fund schemes matter? The size, or assets under management (AUM), of a mutual fund is often a matter of debate. Some investors feel that a bigger fund is better. On the other hand, some investors doubt whether a fund will be able to sustain its good performance after growing too big. So, does AUM impact a fund’s returns? Read here.

Automobile Domestic passenger vehicles sales rise 23% to record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 23 percent to a record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors as the companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent-up demand, specially for SUVs. Read here to know more.

Startup Tales SaaS in 2023: Founders and investors spot emerging themes amid recession fears The next year is likely to be tough for many SaaS firms. However, segments such as generative AI, PaaS offerings, and Low Code/No Code platforms, cloud security-based software may gather more steam in 2023. There are general themes and exciting sectors that may take off in 2023. Read here.