Last Updated : January 02, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Here are stocks that are widely tracked ahead of the Budget
With the Union Budget barely a month away, a section of the market will be eyeing tactical bets that could pay off if some of the policy expectations come through. Stocks from the railways, infrastructure, defence, divestment and renewables segments would be in focus. Here are 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus in the countdown to the Budget. Read here.